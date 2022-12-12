After Last Night’s “White Lotus,” the Gays are Nominating Meghann Fahy for Every Award

We’ve loved Meghann Fahy since “The Bold Type,” but after last night’s episode of White Lotus, all those johnny-come-latelys are finally realizing what we’ve known for some time: that Fahy is one of our generation’s finest ARTISTES and should 10000% be cast in every movie from now on. More Fahy, less problems.

The revelation came on slow. Though Fahy has been serving throughout the series run, last night’s conversation with Ethan pushed things to the brink:

All I know is, the number of different emotions that went through her face during that conversation with Ethan… Meghann Fahy you WILL be awarded for this pic.twitter.com/aeUKo0pn6l — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) December 12, 2022

When Daphne learned that her spouse may have done something with Ethan’s spouse, tensions rose, and Fahy’s talent LEAPED out.

meghann fahy deserves to be cast in everything after her performance as daphne in white lotus season 2, but in particular because of this absolutely brilliant, devastating, and subtle acting moment right here pic.twitter.com/QGjiA5yWz5 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) December 12, 2022

The moment did not go uncommented upon.

meghann fahy portraying the 5 stages of grief on her face within 28 seconds is actually crazy #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/gtnPHvpdBN — bethany 🎄 (@fiImgal) December 12, 2022

emmy winner meghann fahy pic.twitter.com/XEGkIHbMes — alex (@alex_abads) December 12, 2022

Suddenly she’s our everything.

This scene took my breath away. All the awards for Meghann Fahy please. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/AEFZWTEXRq — Josh Feldman (@ItsJoshFeldman) December 12, 2022

In a star-studded finale that was riveting from start to finish, Meghann Fahy stole the whole damn show. Insane performance. #WhiteLotus

pic.twitter.com/g15KLn6Zm9 — Joey (@SoManyWays2Joey) December 12, 2022

go ahead and give meghann fahy her emmy right now #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/cqD8OMCOaC — h (@walkersrue) December 12, 2022

And she can SING??

You: But can she sing, too? Meghann Fahy, veteran Broadway talent: pic.twitter.com/lrSL69pxBZ — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) December 12, 2022

EGOT winner Meghann Fahy.

Meghann Fahy omission at the Golden Globes? Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/uxQIuLFs58 — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 12, 2022

cast meghann fahy in everything pic.twitter.com/0X6U98c35e — ANDREW FRASER (@andrewjtfraser) December 12, 2022