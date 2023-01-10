Lil Nas X Talked About Being Bicurious and Twitter Lost Its Mind

Let’s get one thing absolutely clear: we love Lil Nas X. He is without a doubt one of our generation’s most talented, groundbreaking, and inventive artists, and whatever he does next is going to blow our tiny minds.

We also know that Lil Nas X has mastered the art of the troll, which serves as a perfect preamble to today’s Twitter thread of the day.

Yesterday, the “Call Me By Your Name” artist posted a tweet asking fans if they would be mad if he came out as bisexual.

be fr would y’all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) January 9, 2023

Now why would anyone be mad at that, you might ask? Well, “biphobia” is the long and short answer. But Lil Nas X’s fans showed overwhelming support for the artist, whether or not the tweet was meant in earnest.

Let’s face it: whatever Lil Nas X wants to come out as, our love for him can only grow. He’s always been ahead of the game, and he continues to blow our minds with every new piece of art he releases. As one commenter stated, “being homoflexible is the new frontier.”

Being Homoflexible is the new frontier — Steven Underwood (@blaqueword) January 10, 2023

Bi folks everywhere came out in full force to show their support.

LETSGOOOOO pic.twitter.com/230dzaUANK — hannah  is listening to 🆘 (@ohhihannahhh) January 9, 2023

We win again pic.twitter.com/UNQTZrLwhw — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) January 10, 2023

Lil Nas X bisexual arc? Bring it on.

Some folks are taking this chance to shoot their shot. Honestly, why not?

Sexuality is a spectrum

(Prays my chances have gone from slim to none to slim to 1)😔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MDhP6CemYn — ASpace4Bean (@ASpace4Bean) January 10, 2023

We all are lowkey. — R.K. Russell (@RKRelentless) January 10, 2023

B FR WHO U R AT ANY GIVEN TIME ♥️ — KING DIANA (@DIANAKINGDOM) January 10, 2023

ONE OF US ONE OF US ONE OF US!!!! pic.twitter.com/6Lb62t5QFh — Sarah Smith ⎊ (@sarahstargalaxi) January 10, 2023

He’s so young and it’s only natural that he keep exploring new aspects of his queer identity. We’re here for it!

ppl gotta keep in ur mind ur only 23..it’s natural to keep discovering urself!! pic.twitter.com/k28DmetFKk — Jonathan 🦚 (@Jcr00z) January 9, 2023