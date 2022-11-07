Louis C.K. and Dasha of “Red Scare” Might Be Dating and Everyone is Freaking Out

Walter Winchell voice: “quick! what famously canceled comedian has been spotted at art cinema screenings across the Big Apple with a certain prominent edgelady podcaster?”

That’s right: it gives me absolutely no pleasure to report that Louis C.K. and Dasha Nekrasova of “Red Scare” are possibly dating, according to the Internet.

“Dasha Nekrasova and Louis CK are dating” pic.twitter.com/5Th06Iytka — ege (@egeofanatolia) November 7, 2022

The two were spotted, insufferably enough, at a recent Godard screening. Obviously, the Internet is having a bit of a panic attack over this news.

“sir, dasha from red scare is dating louis ck” pic.twitter.com/MOrtUYB4JF — Clifford Smith (@br1cked_up) November 7, 2022

That said, it’s utterly predictable. Dasha has been one of C.K.’s defenders from the start, ever since allegations concerning the comedian’s improper sexual conduct surfaced in 2017.

Though some are saying that Dasha is dating someone else, so who the hell knows what’s really up.

TL blowing up about dasha and louis CK dating and i’m conflicted between admitting i’m a regular listener and knowing that she is still with her boyfriend Matthew [email protected] she’s a bad person and the misinformation being spread about her is deserved — cheeky monkey (@skillagevllage) November 7, 2022

All we know is that the memes are giving, hard.

Pictured: Podcaster Dasha Nekrasova out on the town with new beau Louis CK pic.twitter.com/gjBCnCD6no — 🦃spooky thanksgiving display name🦃 (@derpo377) November 7, 2022

Dasha and Louis CK pic.twitter.com/CF8zThqYXM — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) November 7, 2022

a second dasha has hit louis ck — eve (@sunsetncamdens) November 7, 2022

Shaking my girlfriend awake like there’s a fire to tell her Dasha is dating Louis CK — fiona apple neck tattoo (@CathoIicConvert) November 7, 2022

My morning has become considerably worse after finding out that the “red scare dasha is dating Louis CK” thing is probably real — Liv (@Liv_Agar) November 7, 2022

The end times are here.

Pictured: Podcaster Dasha Nekrasova out on the town with new beau Louis CK pic.twitter.com/gjBCnCD6no — 🦃spooky thanksgiving display name🦃 (@derpo377) November 7, 2022

There’s also, as always, more to the story: Dasha was previously dating Adam Friedland of “Cum Town”– until he allegedly cheated in the most on-brand way possible:

dasha from red scare pod is now dating comedian and sex offender louis ck but dated adam friedland from the podcast cumtown and then it was revealed he cheated on her with the witten girl from the furrycon video and they had beef on twitter because of it pic.twitter.com/tQVY26LTDw — sofia (joan of arc) (@nauseousidiot) November 7, 2022

i literally can’t imagine a more annoying couple than dasha and louis ck — j4k3 (@lordsteele) November 7, 2022

Excited for the direct-to-video sequel to I Love You, Daddy:

The movie that Louis CK makes with Dasha as his muse is going to be so insanely bad and I can’t wait to see it — intrusive xi jinping thought (@craig_rangoon) November 7, 2022

if dasha is actually dating louis ck we can only imagine what a freak adam was — doompilled singlemaxxing femcel (@ATFujoshi) November 7, 2022

I can’t wait to get called ugly on Red Scare!