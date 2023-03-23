Mae Martin Brings the Laughs With the First Trailer of Their Netflix Comedy Special ‘SAP’

It’s time to reflect on a world off its axis and comedian Mae Martin is leading the charge in their upcoming hour-long Netflix comedy special debut SAP.

Directed by A League of Their Own’s Abbi Jacobson, the award-winning comedian, writer, and actor takes us on a comedic journey in Vancouver, Canada’s Vogue Theater. From an encounter with a mythical moose to exploring the gender spectrum in Beauty and the Beast, the nonbinary comedian’s lovable, self-deprecating, and slightly philosophical brand of comedy is sure to be a hit with fans.

Aside from filming All Things Comedy-produced SAP last year, 2022 was a great year for Martin. They competed on the English-Canadian version of the comedy show LOL: Last One Laughing and starred as Grace St. James in the critically acclaimed HBO show The Flight Attendant. They also participated in Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. The special was the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics recorded at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival earlier this year.

Now, they’re starting early 2023 off with their latest comedy special. Martin has been performing stand-up for years, but their star began to shine even brighter when they wrote and starred in the romantic comedy Feel Good.

Now, all eyes are on them, in SAP. Check out SAP’s trailer while you impatiently wait for Martin’s comedy special to debut.

SAP premieres globally on Netflix on March 28, 2023.