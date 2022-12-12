Are Heterosexuals Ok?

Why is Marjorie Taylor Greene Talking About Buying Sex Toys at CVS?

By

In yet another unhinged rant caught on camera, Marjorie “I would have won January 6th” Taylor Greene claimed that nowadays, you can just waltz on into a Target or CVS and buy a sex toy.

To which the general public said…huh?

Obviously, the people have questions.

For those who are feeling curious about this intel, yes, Target and CVS do technically sell sex toys, but they’re usually labeled “massagers.”

Expect a spike in sales at CVS and Target this month:

More as this very important story develops.

Tags: Explicit, holiday shopping, Marjorie Taylor Greene, massagers, MTG rant, sex toys, Target and CVS, vibrators
Read More
From <I>Everything Everywhere All at Once</I> to <I>The White Lotus</I>, Here Are the 80th Golden Globe Awards Nominees
Awards Season
From Everything Everywhere All at Once to The White Lotus, Here Are the 80th Golden Globe Awards Nominees
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Janet Jackson and Her Fans Will Be “Together Again” as Pop Icon Announces New Tour
All For You
Janet Jackson and Her Fans Will Be “Together Again” as Pop Icon Announces New Tour
BY Joshua S. Mackey
After Last Night’s “White Lotus,” the Gays are Nominating Meghann Fahy for Every Award
Fahy Forever
After Last Night’s “White Lotus,” the Gays are Nominating Meghann Fahy for Every Award
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX