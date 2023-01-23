Oh No

Why Did Mark Hamill Like This Transphobic Tweet?

By

Beloved Star Wars actor Mark Hamill might just be going down the same TERF k-hole as so many others: but there are a few reasons why we’re still holding out hope that he hasn’t gone over to the dark side.

Yesterday, trans activist Erin in the Morning (@ErinintheMorn) discovered something truly disconcerting about our beloved Luke Skywalker: he liked a transphobic JK Rowling tweet.

I know what you’re thinking: say it ain’t so! And honestly, it might not be so after all. Commenters were quick to point out that this might (hopefully) have been a case of butterfingers.

And yet, this isn’t the first time he’s done this.

Fans are desperately reaching out in hopes that Hamill truly didn’t know what he was doing and wasn’t aware of JK Rowling’s TERF background.

It’s true that this is an out-of-character move for the voice of the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series.”

Praying that this isn’t exactly what it looks like.

