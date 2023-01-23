Why Did Mark Hamill Like This Transphobic Tweet?

Beloved Star Wars actor Mark Hamill might just be going down the same TERF k-hole as so many others: but there are a few reasons why we’re still holding out hope that he hasn’t gone over to the dark side.

Yesterday, trans activist Erin in the Morning (@ErinintheMorn) discovered something truly disconcerting about our beloved Luke Skywalker: he liked a transphobic JK Rowling tweet.

Not Mark Hamill liking transphobia. At least we have Patrick Stewart. pic.twitter.com/JfohMTHNhK — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) January 23, 2023

I know what you’re thinking: say it ain’t so! And honestly, it might not be so after all. Commenters were quick to point out that this might (hopefully) have been a case of butterfingers.

He’s done this before without realizing the context fwiw — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) January 23, 2023

This is promising. Hopefully just a fat finger. I’ll take this post down if he removes the like or apologizes. https://t.co/k9oCiJKBI0 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) January 23, 2023

And yet, this isn’t the first time he’s done this.

Starting the week by being utterly disappointed in @MarkHamill 🤢 pic.twitter.com/Qq9fYnJluI — Wilhelmina Vacation ✈️ 🏖️ (@turpywurpy) January 23, 2023

This is the second time Mark Hamill has done this, which, fair enough, but he should really learn how transphobes speak. The tweet endorsing Forstater was ambiguous enough, so…okay. But this one is pretty blatant transphobia. India Willoughby is a trans woman. pic.twitter.com/keW200m9qJ — Felicity 🏳️‍⚧️ ♀️ (@Tranarchic) January 23, 2023

Fans are desperately reaching out in hopes that Hamill truly didn’t know what he was doing and wasn’t aware of JK Rowling’s TERF background.

Hey, @MarkHamill – I dunno if you realized it, but that tweet you liked from JK Rowling is extremely transphobic. Endorsing that kind of bigoted rhetoric seems extremely out of pocket for you so – before my heart breaks – please tell me that was misunderstanding or mistake. — Ali vs. Evil Dead (@Ali_Galactic) January 23, 2023

Hey @MarkHamill we saw that you liked this JK rowling tweet. If you were not aware, she’s insulting a trans woman for being trans and has been very anti-trans. Your fans probably hope this was a mistake, as it’s pretty out of character for you. pic.twitter.com/XVL8BR7M30 — Isaac Fielding (@turretboi) January 23, 2023

It’s true that this is an out-of-character move for the voice of the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series.”

It’s honestly gross that JK Rowling uses her platform to harass and target trans people and celebrities like @MarkHamill think it’s some sort of act of feminism. She’s an angry rich troll. That’s it. It’s not complicated. pic.twitter.com/SXZDRm0zQK — zach (parody of zach) (@Zach_Team) January 23, 2023

This is getting a few likes today, and I can see that once again @MarkHamill has gone and pressed thumb to a tweet where he may not be aware of the context. Mark, just unfollow. Avoid these moments. We know you’re an ally, but Rowling has let Transphobia dominate her destiny. https://t.co/KSZsREaZk7 — Drew 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@DrewScathach) January 23, 2023

Praying that this isn’t exactly what it looks like.