New Left At London, Shygirl, and more on this week’s Queer Music Mixtape

Welcome to Into’s Queer Music Mixtape! Consider this your #1 hub for all things new LGBTQ+ music, where we’ll be covering the hottest releases of the week in one handy guide.

Whether you’re looking to spice up your playlists with a little extra queer flair or just wanting to brag to your friends about how many cool up-and-comers you listen to, we’ve got you covered.

This week saw the return of the Transgender Street Legend herself, a trio of Drag Race divas, hot guys making even hotter hits, and more. We’ve included Instagram links in each byline and streaming links below for your convenience!

Check out the pop-stravaganza of this week’s Queer Music Mixtape:

You never know exactly what sound you’ll get hitting play on a new Left At London: could be “Pills & Good Advice” intro acoustics, could be the Frank Ocean-esque chill of “Make You Proud”, could be the perfect silliness of a “Santa’s Homophobic”. What you can expect is interesting production, Nat’s singular voice, and usually one of the most heart-wrenching lines of your life just casually sprinkled in somewhere. The sole critique for this track is that she’s been hounding Jedwill for a full album forever, yet here she is enabling his perpetual-single behavior. Dastardly.

“Playboy / Positions” by Shygirl

By now, listeners are well aware that Shygirl’s lyrics and aesthetics are anything but shy. After two reimaginings of tracks off her 2022 album Nymph (giving “Woe” a Björk makeover and unleashing Tinashe’s talent on “Heaven”), this third single plants the artist firmly in her Nymph_o bag. The video is a great representation of the eclectic, darker sound of the track’s production, with the first part being right at an intersection of sensuality and sketchiness. The second bit veers more into the sensual with a softcore soccer scene, but the film grain and copious tattoos keep that perfect “Playboy / Positions” grit present.

What’s better than a couple of absolute pop hotties maximizing their joint slay? Them inviting you to join in, of course! After edging their listeners with nearly two months of TikTok-snippet teasing, Bentley Robles and Queerty-nominated singer Zee Machine are out in full force. Between the Gaga “Aura”-style hook and Boy Sim and Ryan Schumer rounding out production, one has no choice but to stan.

LOVESEXDRUGS by Michael Medrano

Keeping on the pop hottie train, “Disco Sleaze” singer Michael Medrano is flaunting what he’s got on LSD. Its 23-minute runtime puts it in EP territory, which also makes it perfect for re-listen after re-listen. You could drop this entire project in the middle of a party playlist and the vibes would stay nothing but immaculate. Unrelated to the music itself, but hats off to Medrano for his advertising campaign for this album. Men in pop deserve to be this level of risqué again (especially after Charlie Puth got tired of being the only one left).

“Bananas” by Ocean Kelly

Ocean Kelly is one of the best rappers out right now, full stop. Since going big on LaLa Ri’s “Bad Bitch Tip” at the Drag Race season 13 reunion, it’s been full steam ahead. Her collabs with fellow Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen and other queer faves like Adrian Xpression and Tony Talks often leave fans asking whether Ocean has any plans to compete on the show in the future. As evidenced by “Bananas” and her previous single “Vitamin D”, she’s too busy carrying the rap game on her back to worry about that.

“i wish you would cry” by Azra

“i wish you would cry” combines the P!nk-esque hook stylings that Azra explored on her last single, “ALL OUT”, with some nice mid-2010s pop sensibilities. This ode to emotional sensitivity being portrayed through a shredding chorus differentiates it from the whole host of slow self-love ballads we’re seeing in the post-Sour era from folks who didn’t quite understand with Rodrigo and Negro were aiming for. Instead, Azra delivers a track that is destined to absolutely kill at her future concerts.

“Karma” by Souvenir

Even though his last EP was released less than a year ago, Souvenir has kicked off the post-Human Nature era with a markedly more cohesive sound and a really satisfying lead single that would sound at home on Troye Sivan‘s In A Dream EP (a high compliment, trust). This track might suffer slightly from Taylor Swift delivering a culture-smashing “Karma” song back in October, but dare we say that this song with simple and honest lines like “Everything comes back to you except for me” is at least as compelling? Don’t @ us.

“Let Loose (Andrew’s Angels Version)” by Loosey LaDuca feat. Jan & Lemon

Finally, we have the queer music release of the week that requires no promotion. Loosey Laduca’s sleeper-hit single almost landed her at the bottom in Rupaul’s Drag Race season 15 premiere, but it was all worth it. The track has firmly made its way from meme to banger over the course of the season. From Maya Rudolph to the cast of Hairspray, everyone everywhere has let loose (all at once). Now, the queen has been joined on the track by Jan, the voice of season 12, and the rapstress of Canada’s Drag Race, Lemon for the “Andrew’s Angels” remix after prolific drag music producer Andrew Barrett Cox.

We hope you let loose all weekend long and join us back here next week for another Queer Music Mixtape!