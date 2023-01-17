This NSFW Pic of Colin Farrell Has Me Questioning Everything

It will come as no surprise when I tell you that right now, the culture is feeling a lot of love for Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell. And why not? He’s hot, he’s been around forever, and he just delivered one of the best performances of his career in the homoerotic Martin McDonagh drama.

Oh, and one other thing: he’s one of those people who just keeps getting hotter with age. And we love people like that.

Babe, wake up! New Colin Farrell and his eyebrows smiling in an earthtone chunky knit just dropped!!! pic.twitter.com/hskhh7bgbj — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 15, 2023

There’s something to be said, too, for an actor who keeps surprising you as they get older. For instance, did you know Colin Farrell had a sex tape? Because my ass didn’t!

people just now learning colin farrell has a sex tape is why media literacy is so important — E. Alex Jung (probably) (@e_alexjung) January 12, 2023

He’s also a humble and generous queen, as evidenced by this heartwarming moment where Farrell helps queen Jennifer Coolidge herself up to go collect her well-deserved Golden Globe for “White Lotus.”

But there’s more to the Colin Farrell story. For instance, did you know he once showed out in a thong during a 90s fashion show?

Colin Farrell modeling in 1994 pic.twitter.com/Hmb1rZDxk5 — Homo Times (@homotimes) January 16, 2023

I mean both cheeks OUT.

A lot to unpack here https://t.co/GbGPbVE1HK — Amy (@Tulipterrier) January 17, 2023

The perfectly sculpted abs, the cheeky rear, that look on his face…it’s a masterpiece if we’re being honest.

i know y’all are busy looking at his ass but what is going on here https://t.co/ki4f32tZJ7 pic.twitter.com/CCX1nSFVkX — tony ♡ ☭ (@kingtont77) January 17, 2023

Transition GOALS

This is what i hope to look like in a few months on t https://t.co/DGgeXDjMEn — ez (@spooninass) January 17, 2023

Like…

It’s giving My Own Private Idaho…accent on the “ho”

I mean. We’ve all seen the sex tape at this point.. https://t.co/47PbylyE30 — Sheree’s Stolen Joggers (@richyrich323) January 17, 2023

He was a twink, she did ballet. What more can I say?

HE WAS A TWINK 💅 https://t.co/SzUf1yB7fS — adderall dependent life form (@iii_rabago) January 17, 2023

This is just way too spicy for a Tuesday.