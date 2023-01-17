Culture

This NSFW Pic of Colin Farrell Has Me Questioning Everything

By

It will come as no surprise when I tell you that right now, the culture is feeling a lot of love for Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell. And why not? He’s hot, he’s been around forever, and he just delivered one of the best performances of his career in the homoerotic Martin McDonagh drama.

Oh, and one other thing: he’s one of those people who just keeps getting hotter with age. And we love people like that.

There’s something to be said, too, for an actor who keeps surprising you as they get older. For instance, did you know Colin Farrell had a sex tape? Because my ass didn’t!

He’s also a humble and generous queen, as evidenced by this heartwarming moment where Farrell helps queen Jennifer Coolidge herself up to go collect her well-deserved Golden Globe for “White Lotus.”

But there’s more to the Colin Farrell story. For instance, did you know he once showed out in a thong during a 90s fashion show?

I mean both cheeks OUT.

The perfectly sculpted abs, the cheeky rear, that look on his face…it’s a masterpiece if we’re being honest.

Transition GOALS

Like…

It’s giving My Own Private Idaho…accent on the “ho”

He was a twink, she did ballet. What more can I say?

This is just way too spicy for a Tuesday.

