Toxic Boys

People are Convinced Brad Pitt Came Out of the Closet After New GQ Cover

By

Suddenly it’s acceptable for straight men to queerbait—or has it always been?

Such is but one of the questions posed by Brad Pitt’s recent British GQ cover, which has him all dolled up and looking like a freshly-deceased gay elder.

There’s just one problem–well, two, actually. First, Brad Pitt is notoriously straight. And secondly…have we forgotten that he’s an alleged abuser?

As this user smartly pointed out, it’s suddenly becoming A-OK to not only platform but “queerify” toxic men in an effort to bring about an image change. The only problem? Putting a sick button-down and some makeup on a toxic man doesn’t actually change anything. Needless to say, the gays aren’t happy. Has the Harry Styles discourse taught us NOTHING?

Honestly, this user hit the nail on the head:

It’s giving that one straight boy who wants to be gay because it’s suddenly “cool.”

It certainly is a…choice.

Credit where credit is due (Julia Fox)

Well it’s 9am and I’m officially tired.

 

Tags: Abuse, angelina jolie, Brad Pitt, brad pitt gay, Gay, gaybaiting, GQ, out of the closet, Queerbaiting
Read More
Our Picks from Frameline: <i>Bambi</i> and <i>Unidentified Objects</i>
Out of the Celluloid Closet
Our Picks from Frameline: Bambi and Unidentified Objects
BY Emma Ambrose
Conservatives Are Freaking Out Over <i>Lightyear</i>’s Lesbian Kiss
Extra Extra
Conservatives Are Freaking Out Over Lightyear’s Lesbian Kiss
BY Jude Cramer
Landon Richie is Done Asking for Permission
20 Under 20
Landon Richie is Done Asking for Permission
BY Zuri C. Davenport
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]