People are Convinced Brad Pitt Came Out of the Closet After New GQ Cover

Suddenly it’s acceptable for straight men to queerbait—or has it always been?

Such is but one of the questions posed by Brad Pitt’s recent British GQ cover, which has him all dolled up and looking like a freshly-deceased gay elder.

There’s just one problem–well, two, actually. First, Brad Pitt is notoriously straight. And secondly…have we forgotten that he’s an alleged abuser?

brb writing about the queer-ification of men who are being accused of abuse publicly. https://t.co/qMaJEkX8pI — justiça para dom e bruno #ForaBolsonaro (@NicoleFroio) June 22, 2022

As this user smartly pointed out, it’s suddenly becoming A-OK to not only platform but “queerify” toxic men in an effort to bring about an image change. The only problem? Putting a sick button-down and some makeup on a toxic man doesn’t actually change anything. Needless to say, the gays aren’t happy. Has the Harry Styles discourse taught us NOTHING?

A bit…. casket ready https://t.co/byXnfLIF6w — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) June 22, 2022

why does it look like they tried to bring ray liotta back in brad pitt’s body https://t.co/jJ0LOnlF8M — tatiana tenreyro (@tatianatenreyro) June 22, 2022

Honestly, this user hit the nail on the head:

Brad Pitt wanna be in Euphoria SO BADDDD pic.twitter.com/B2kIlzOfPS — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) June 22, 2022

It’s giving that one straight boy who wants to be gay because it’s suddenly “cool.”

Not them trying to soft boi Brad Pitt https://t.co/ZnV1zzpJpP — in a panoramic? (@_haaniyah_) June 22, 2022

Brad Pitt posing as Ophelia in the process of drowning after being driven mad by her lover is an interesting choice https://t.co/2gKbQH9iId — Frankie Huang 黄碧赤 🚥 (@ourobororoboruo) June 23, 2022

It certainly is a…choice.

By fifty, every man has the face he deserves, and Brad Pitt deserves to look like the plaintiff in a lawsuit against an unlicensed Botox clinic https://t.co/FTamxEZTTs — Jude “Pre-Order MAW – Out 8/2/22” Doyle (@byJudeDoyle) June 22, 2022

Credit where credit is due (Julia Fox)

Not Brad Pitt stealing Julia Fox makeup routine pic.twitter.com/mf6hejWqAs — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) June 22, 2022

Well it’s 9am and I’m officially tired.