Return to the Block With New Spin-Off Series Freeridge

While On My Block has come to an end, our time in Freeridge isn’t over just yet. We’re back in the same old neighborhood, but with a new crew in the spin-off called Freeridge.

This new series will focus on a new crew consisting of sibling rivals Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) and their friends Demi (Riley Wilson) and Cameron (Tenzing Norgay Trainor). The foursome have unleashed a curse that brings dark misfortune into their world. While its predecessor had a few supernatural elements to it, especially within the last season, Freedridge is expected to lean into the supernatural aspect a bit more.

With this new curse and this new crew, Freedridge is sure to fill the On My Block-shaped hole in the lives of its fans.

“…the new core four of Freeridge don’t step into the shoes of our original [On My Block] crew,” said showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer Lauren Iungerich for Tudum. “They step into their own shoes, right alongside the legacy of the kids who came before them. Through the lens of this new group of friends, we’ll see Freeridge as we know it and also explore a Freeridge we haven’t seen before.”

While Mejia, Salaz, Trainor, and Wilson bring in new energy into the series, Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons will reprise their roles as Geny Martinez, Ruben Martinez, Dwayne Turner, and Fran Turner respectively from On My Block. We’ll also keep our fingers crossed for a queer storyline for queer actress Salaz.

While we wait for the show to premiere, here are some first look photos of the series to tide us all over.

Freeridge premieres on Netflix on February 2, 2023.