Rihanna Won the Super Bowl LVII With Her Halftime Performance

The long-awaited return of Rihanna the performer finally happened at last night’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Adorned in crimson from head to toe, including workwear, bodysuit, a breastplate, sneakers, gloves, and a draped leather coat, Ms. Fenty belted out hits from her extensive music catalog.

The “Bajan Baddie” kicked off the night with “Bitch Better Have My Money” on top of a floating stage. Rihanna hovered 60 ft above the crowd in Glendale, Arizona, surrounded by dancers in white puffer jackets on floating stages with her and on the football field. And if she wasn’t dazzling us in the air, she was gagging us on a sexy, neon red stage resembling a runway. Which, if you know Rihanna, tracks.

With only 13 minutes to spare, Rihanna sang through snippets of 12 different hits, including “We Found Love”, “Umbrella”, “Where Have You Been”, and “Diamonds” with ASL interpreter Justina Miles performing each hit as any true Rihanna fan would.

Shoutout Justina Miles! The first Black deaf woman to perform American Sign Language at the Super Bowl pre-game and halftime shows. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/8weuLCCYbL — zoë (@zoeselesi) February 13, 2023

The chart-topper also belted out her parts in songs she’s been featured on like “Wild Thoughts”, “Run This Town”, and “All of the Lights”.

The set design was minimal, as were the theatrical elements (save an obvious nod to her Fenty Beauty makeup brand), with more focus on tight knit choreography from the dancers and vocals from Rihanna. And, of course, more focus on Rihanna herself, as she shined bright like a diamond (or more like a ruby) at the center of the State Farm Stadium. But the understated elegance of the performance and Rihanna’s music speaks for itself.

With 8 platinum selling albums, several number one hit singles, and a treasure trove of awards, Rihanna has cemented her place in music history. A chameleon whose tastes in music changes as much as her fashion, but at the core is the same humble woman from Barbados – a part of herself she holds onto closely, as mentioned in her interview days before the event.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl marked her first time performing solo on-stage since the release of her 2016 critically acclaimed album “Anti”. Since then, the “Bad Gyal” has been dedicating her time to developing an inclusive fashion and beauty empire with her lingerie line, Savage, and her makeup line, Fenty Beauty. With four Savage x Fenty fashions shows, top-selling makeup products, and a billionaire status under her belt, Rihanna has been fairly busy.

Additionally, she welcomed a newborn child last year with partner, rapper, and fellow style icon ASAP Rocky. And it seems that she’s welcoming another one, as a representative from her team confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child.

Needless to say, Rihanna left the internet in a frenzy.

Rihanna reading your tweets about her performance that she gave while pregnant & then sees she’s right not to give you lot another album.

pic.twitter.com/zBpl5coN9R — Jennifer Opal (@_jenniferopal) February 13, 2023

Good morning to Rihanna! (You can tweet til you get blue in the face, I don't care! She can have whatever she wants 'cause that's my mama!) pic.twitter.com/zfsKGEgjMk — 💫 (@heyjaeee) February 13, 2023

Rihanna said: maybe if you had a fucking business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a fucking business but you DON’T!! pic.twitter.com/OuY6dNuCux — Francis L Baker IV (@francisleebaker) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s #SuperBowl sign language translator having fun that night 🔥 almost stole the show 😜 pic.twitter.com/XHQYeIiByO — Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) February 13, 2023

Did you all spot the Dancehall dance steps and influence during #Rihanna performance last night, starting with the iconic Butterfly from the 90s, 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/PFvsXCtADW — MariaHitchins (@MariaHitchins) February 13, 2023

Me when Rihanna showed off her bump, and I knew we won’t getting an album. pic.twitter.com/k0GzRIzXlm — Bacon eating vegetarian (@DonniDOMINrican) February 13, 2023

Rihanna sounded so good last night idc I enjoyed it. A$ap rocky WILL perish I’ll make sure of it but her mic was ON pic.twitter.com/sybO8396mq — Poorly Explaining Keyon~they call me Flopatron✨ (@ExplainingKeyon) February 13, 2023

Rihanna is worth $1.4 billion and doesn't give a crap about what you racist and misogynist MOFO's think. She's a Black Queen. pic.twitter.com/anjaSuDzos — ALFALPHA Male 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@realFireblazes) February 13, 2023

Rewatching Rihanna's super Bowl performance like pic.twitter.com/TMjDVehS5S — K_iddoo (@k_iddoo) February 13, 2023

me now that rihanna performed

pic.twitter.com/5PaAxHKEfS — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) February 13, 2023

If you didn’t check out Riri’s performance live last night, have no fear. Watch the full performance here and bear witness to our first (and maybe our last for a while) Rihanna concert.