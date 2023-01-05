Robin Roberts Has a Very Exciting Life Update

Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has announced that she is marrying her partner of over 15 years, Amber Laign.

On the January 2 installment of GMA, Roberts interviewed motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein about her book Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams. Bernstein asked Roberts what she is saying “yes” to this year and hoping to manifest in her own life.

Roberts hesitated for a moment, explaining that she hasn’t “said it out loud yet.” Eventually, she responded, “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year.

“It’s something we have talked about but we had put it off,” Roberts added. “She became ill and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter. I can’t believe I just said that.”

In February of last year, Roberts announced that Laign had been diagnosed with breast cancer. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good,” she said in a video posted to Twitter.

In July, Roberts shared that Laign had finished with radiation treatment. “Sweet Amber, Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment!” she wrote on Instagram. “We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation.”

Roberts, herself a breast cancer survivor after being diagnosed in 2007, came out as gay publicly in 2013 on Facebook. But she and Laign have been in a relationship since 2005. In 2020, Laign commemorated the couple’s 15th anniversary, writing on Instagram, “15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel…twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner.”

“Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life,” she concluded. “You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know. You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful…..absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart.”