The Proof is In the Pudding

Ron DeSantis Got His Fingers Sticky and Everyone is Talking About It

By

Just when we thought Ron DeSantis couldn’t be more disgusting, he goes ahead and bests himself.

The Internet is aflame this morning with talk of an especially heinous detail from a Daily Beast article. It involves fingers, pudding, and a big sticky mess.

Three fingers to eat a single Snack Pack? Color us intrigued. It leaves us with questions, the first of which is: was a spoon not available?

RELATED

Apparently Ron DeSantis Laughed While Torturing People at Guantánamo

Not surprising.

Honestly, it’s only slightly worse than realizing that DeSantis is a literal torturer.

Tags: chocolate pudding, Daily Beast, Guantanamo, Politics, Pudding, Ron DeSantis
Read More
Check Out This Year’s 35th Annual Lambda Literary Awards Finalists
Reading is Fundamental
Check Out This Year’s 35th Annual Lambda Literary Awards Finalists
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Lukas Gage is Officially Dating Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton
Coming Out
Lukas Gage is Officially Dating Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton
BY Henry Giardina
The First Trailer of ‘Miami Dolls’ Shines a Light on Trans Performers in the Sunshine State
Doll Domination
The First Trailer of ‘Miami Dolls’ Shines a Light on Trans Performers in the Sunshine State
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX