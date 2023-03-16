Ron DeSantis Got His Fingers Sticky and Everyone is Talking About It

Just when we thought Ron DeSantis couldn’t be more disgusting, he goes ahead and bests himself.

The Internet is aflame this morning with talk of an especially heinous detail from a Daily Beast article. It involves fingers, pudding, and a big sticky mess.

The pudding incident, which former DeSantis staffers describe as a common instance of him not reading the room (in this case, a very intimate flight cabin): https://t.co/KEwA7F9Pgr pic.twitter.com/s29MjZB4Ml — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) March 16, 2023

Three fingers to eat a single Snack Pack? Color us intrigued. It leaves us with questions, the first of which is: was a spoon not available?

Jesus Christ!



Can someone get Rod DeSantis as fucking spoon!? https://t.co/YqC8CnSzL5 — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) March 16, 2023

immediately logging onto https://t.co/QbySFzOFTp to post my new femme desantis gorge porn story https://t.co/RLhNTAv0s8 — Lesbian Death Bed: The Bed that Eats Pussy (@bitterkarella) March 16, 2023

“Wow, he’s just like me.” https://t.co/BrZAuxZDxt — Eighth Century Woodchipper 🌳🪓 (@BonifaceOption) March 16, 2023

Still feel like “eats pudding weird” should only be like #3 on the oppo list behind “Guantanamo torture lawyer” and “active cartoon fascist” https://t.co/dCqI8tfFD9 — Robert Paulett (@PaulettRobert) March 16, 2023

who up fingering dey puddin 🤣😂 https://t.co/RxjmAeL9Ji — Dante (@dante_eats) March 16, 2023

Honestly, it’s only slightly worse than realizing that DeSantis is a literal torturer.