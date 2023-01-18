Something About This Amy Winehouse Biopic Isn’t Sitting Right With People

Will the biopic industrial complex ever cease? We’ve barely recovered from the sh*tstorm that was Blonde and already the might biopic Gods are trying us.

What am I talking about? The upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, directed by legendary hottie Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring “Industry” star Marisa Abela.

This is going to be the worst thing that’s ever happened to me pic.twitter.com/rrm0LhACh7 — Bosco (@hereisbosco) January 17, 2023

Now listen: this biopic, it could be good, it could be bad. But so far, we’re not feeling entirely confident about it.

Why does the actress playing Amy Winehouse look like Anna Farris filming a scene for Scary Movie 32?? pic.twitter.com/0lD93cIyoM — Ben Carney (@benjec83) January 16, 2023

We’re not happy that you would do this to our mother.

Just realized this is for the Amy Winehouse movie pic.twitter.com/Ovvh4Vu8SS https://t.co/E2HVx6Opcd — michael (@okurt_cobain) January 17, 2023

Now while Abela is an excellent and entirely capable actress, there’s something unsettling about these images. Maybe it’s the fact that we already know exactly what this movie is going to be: a story about a wounded Amy Winehouse fighting against an evil father (a la Britney) and a loser boyfriend. There’s going to be a DRAMATIC denouement, and probably a very exploitative, overly-romanticized overdose scene.

Basically, we can do without it.

We’re gonna talk about it this week on #VibeCheckPod because I’m fed up. Between all the Whitney Houston projects and now this ashy-looking Amy Winehouse biopic, something is going ON. And I have thoughts. https://t.co/S7QqXPH07H — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 17, 2023

The cast might be good, but the movie…oof.

rescuing yasmin kara-hanani from that amy winehouse biopic pic.twitter.com/9tw9bdQ3je — anand (@demon_squid) January 16, 2023

In a word: let her rest.

can we actually stop making biopics of late celebrities? let them rest. y’all fucking bullied amy winehouse for being a ‘druggie’ and now you wanna make money from making movies from her? LET HER REST!!!!! https://t.co/LaiwiBfTTk — L • TLOU SPOILERS!! 🌿 (@hisbrokenwatch) January 14, 2023

Nobody needed it, nobody asked for it.

Can’t wait to see a whitewashed Amy Winehouse biopic where her dad is a glowing angel and Amy’s many troubles become Walk Hard-esque parody. https://t.co/KeP0qmmQGd — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) January 16, 2023

Need the Amy Winehouse biopic to cease production IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/UvqOuYmSrM pic.twitter.com/EBnO4F4nTx — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) January 16, 2023

But will we be seeing it in theaters? I mean…yeah probably.

Just found out who’s directing that Amy Winehouse biopic pic.twitter.com/a5P3FiYryv — darla (@zingingcutiee23) January 17, 2023