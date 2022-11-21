Strange World’s Jaboukie Young-White Gave Us Yet Another Reason to Stan

If you’re not familiar with comedian, producer, “Rap Sh*t” actor and “Daily Show” correspondent Jaboukie Young-White, it’s time to get familiar. Not only is Young-White hilarious and hot, he’s also bringing to life Disney’s first openly-gay teen character in the upcoming film Strange World.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie)

But that’s not all he’s done to make the world an infinitely more liveable place. In 2020, before Patti Harrison’s ingenious Nilla Wafers “takeover” and before it was easy as sh*t to impersonate accounts on Twitter, Young-White impersonated the FBI Twitter account for a brief, hilarious moment in time. And it was good.

Disney’s new movie ‘Strange World’ features their first-ever openly gay teenage character played by someone who impersonated the FBI pic.twitter.com/nY7P3HSPCe — elise | laszlo’s pr manager (@bisexualcrises) November 19, 2022

So yes, you can see why our obsession remains strong. The openly-queer actor recently spoke about the importance of playing the groundbreaking Disney character at the film’s London premiere, and if it doesn’t give you feelings, check your pulse because you might be dead.

At the ‘Strange World’ premiere, Jaboukie Young-White talks about his openly gay character, Ethan, and what he hopes kids and teens watching will take away from his character in the film. pic.twitter.com/f6BupeJnVA — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) November 19, 2022

November 23 is just around the corner, but it still can’t come soon enough.

Gabrielle Union, Jaboukie Young-White and Jake Gyllenhaal at the world premiere of Disney’s ‘Strange World’. The epic adventure hits theatres on November 23! pic.twitter.com/sNBIUAcobQ — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) November 16, 2022

18-35 year old fans of Jaboukie Young-White on November 23rd, 2022 when #StrangeWorld hits a theater near you: https://t.co/HRiXgpWtql pic.twitter.com/EheUIM9wE3 — *stares in Indigenous* 🤨🪶(#ROCKWHYLER) (@finalqueer) November 16, 2022