Strange World’s Jaboukie Young-White Gave Us Yet Another Reason to Stan

If you’re not familiar with comedian, producer, “Rap Sh*t” actor and “Daily Show” correspondent Jaboukie Young-White, it’s time to get familiar. Not only is Young-White hilarious and hot, he’s also bringing to life Disney’s first openly-gay teen character in the upcoming film Strange World.

 

But that’s not all he’s done to make the world an infinitely more liveable place. In 2020, before Patti Harrison’s ingenious Nilla Wafers “takeover” and before it was easy as sh*t to impersonate accounts on Twitter, Young-White impersonated the FBI Twitter account for a brief, hilarious moment in time. And it was good.

So yes, you can see why our obsession remains strong. The openly-queer actor recently spoke about the importance of playing the groundbreaking Disney character at the film’s London premiere, and if it doesn’t give you feelings, check your pulse because you might be dead.

November 23 is just around the corner, but it still can’t come soon enough.

