The 2023 Oscars Ceremony Was Everything

The 95th Academy Awards were last night and there were plenty of tears, cheers, and queers showing up and showing out. Here’s a recap of some of Sunday night’s star-studded affair.

Fashion forward

Folks walking the Oscars’ champagne carpet this year came to slay.

US actress/singer Janelle Monae attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Stephanie Hsu attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Harvey Guillen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Cara Delevingne attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Halle Berry and Angela Bassett attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Secondhand cringe

And while there were plenty of great champagne carpet moments, there were some, shall we say, awkward encounters – like this one between model and Oscars correspondent Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant.

I don’t understand this from Hugh Grant. If you don’t want to be interviewed, don’t take the mic, smile politely and keep walking. Kudos to @ashleygraham for trying repeatedly to get something interesting out of him. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q2AeUpPGRi — April (@ReignOfApril) March 13, 2023

Jimmy jokes

Host, comedian, and actor Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 95th Academy Awards and had a few words about last year’s interesting turn of events between Oscar winner Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock…and we might have a few eye rolls this bit.

Jimmy Kimmel jokes about the Will Smith & Chris Rock #Oscar slap:



"If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech." pic.twitter.com/d2PQFqm30L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2023

Nicole Kidman released from AMC ad

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman was present and so was a quick AMC joke. Points for knowing your audience.

Jimmy Kimmel gave Nicole Kidman a shoutout for iconic AMC movie ads during his opening monologue at the 95th #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5IsTO50od6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

Creed III Cast members Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors were knockouts

1.) Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors looked incredible and 2.) they made sure to give “Auntie” Angela Bassett her flowers.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors give a shoutout to Angela Bassett: "Hey Auntie, we love you." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xIQlVq8AOZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

Cocaine Bear had a score to settle

Elizabeth Banks was busy scolding the star of her film Cocaine Bear.

History-making Oscar wins

There was plenty to celebrate. Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, and Brendan Fraser all became first time Oscar winners for Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress, and Best Actor respectively.

They may not all be your “personal picks,” but one thing I *do* love about this year’s acting winners quartet at the #Oscars is how they’re all actors who have been counted out – or shut out – at various points in their careers and came back against the odds to come out on top. pic.twitter.com/oQnOAe5yMh — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) March 13, 2023

Additionally, Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win Best Actress (and the second woman of color to win after Halle Berry).

It finally happened. Halle Berry is no longer the only woman of colour to have won the Oscar for Best Actress.



Congratulations to Michelle Yeoh; she is so deserving of this award. pic.twitter.com/uJhOrPiBq7 — cocaine bear’s lawyer (ferdosa) (@atomicwick) March 13, 2023

Quan became the second Asian man to win Best Supporting Actor (the first was Haing S. Ngor for The Killing Fields).

And Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to win two Oscars (her first and second are for Best Costume Design).

Ruth E. Carter is the first Black Woman in history to win more than one Oscar pic.twitter.com/vRIaonY9YQ — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) March 13, 2023

Star Studded Performances

All of the Best Original Song nominees took to the stage to give riveting performances.

Rihanna lifted us up with an emotional performance.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed “Naatu Naatu” with a bevy of dancers and brought plenty of energy to the Oscars stage (and took home a Best Original Song as well).

Oscar winner Lady Gaga bared her heart and soul in a stripped down, top notch performance.

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren’s performance garnered plenty of “Applause”.

And Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, Son Lux, and David Byrne were living their best lives on stage.

Everything Everywhere All At Once took home everything

After an amazing Oscars run, EEAAO took home 7 awards out of 11 nominations in a historic sweep. Wins include: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Director, and Best Picture.