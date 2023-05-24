The Gayest Things That Happened on “Succession”

Succession isn’t really that gay on the face of it. Canonical queer characters are rarer on the show than actual empathy, and you just know that Logan Roy would have disowned any of his kids in a heartbeat if they’d turned out to be a fruitcake.

Good thing he’s dead then, because I’m here to tell you that they’re all fruitcakes. Yes, even Connor. Or at least, there’s enough subtext going on to throw the Kinsey scale for a loop. Kendall alone could swerve it off a bridge and plunge it straight into the nearest body of water. That’s how queer he is.

No one really talks about being queer on this show though and that’s because every character on Succession is absolutely terrified of intimacy. In the ultra-conservative world of Waystar Royco, gay stuff lurks in the back rooms, in the hidden files, in the jokes and banter between apparently straight men. It’s not discussed directly, but it’s always there, just off-frame. Kind of like Roman’s so-called “wife” who vanished after season one.

As Them put it recently, Succession is “either one of the gayest straight shows or one of the straightest gay shows ever made.” Whichever way you look at it, that’s something worth celebrating, so we racked up all the gay numbers to bring you the gayest things that have happened in Succession so far.