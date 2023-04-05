Body-ody-ody

This New Series Has an Absurdly Horny Title and an Important Message

A new UK series wants to challenge our ideas about shame, sex, and the naked human body. To which your initial response might be: “hm…ok why?”

Well, there is in fact a very important reason behind the urge to normalize nakedness, especially in light of the transphobic political climate in the US as well as the UK.

And while it might seem a bit exploitative and purposefully titillating at first, it’s also important to remember that body image issues are something we all have in common. From the time we approach puberty, it becomes a completely normal thing to talk about how you hate your body and wish it was different. “Naked Education,” a spinoff of the dating show “Naked Attraction,” seeks to fight negative body image while demystifying trans bodies for cis viewers.

And yes, there are definitely some potential problems with that. We all remember the cringeworthy episode of “Queer Eye” season one, when the one and only trans contest was introduced to us via uncontextualized footage of his top surgery.

“Naked Education,” however, has sought out trans men who are willing to show a terrified cis audience that we are not the monsters they seem to think we are. Though of course it should hardly take getting naked on camera to prove that.

YouTuber and “Top to Bottom” author Finlay Games expressed his excitement about an upcoming episode where he and another transmasc bare all in the interest of education.

“There is so much misinformation around being transgender in general, but especially around gender-affirming surgery and what that is, and why we have surgery. It was so important to show that this isn’t just surgery that we choose, it’s life-saving stuff.” Finlay told Metro UK.

Host Anna Richardson, who’s made a move in recent years from fatphobic reality content to more body positive fare like “Naked Education,” is also an openly bisexual woman who dated “Great British Bake-Off” host Sue Perkins until their 2021 split.

Will we be tuning in? Obviously. Now if someone can just make Channel 4 content available in the US…

