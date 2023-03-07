This Vintage Gameboy Ad is Hilariously Horny

Old ads are often unintentionally hilarious: but how often are they unintentionally horny?

The perhaps expected answer is…often? In 1991, NFL star Bob Golic was riding high as defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns. He was also getting down and dirty with a bunch of hot, sweaty hunks in the locker room.

Wait…really? Well, no, but according to this ad for the Light Boy, a magnifier accessory for the Gameboy, he certainly made a sensation in the locker room. When Gayest Episode Ever cohost Drew Mackie pointed out the not-so-innocent retro ad, it caught our attention immediately.

I remember this ad. It reads differently now. https://t.co/rRVGvPCfqR — Drew Mackie (@drewgmackie) March 6, 2023

So innocent, and yet…so horny? Honestly, it’s pretty easy to build your own porno scenario out of this image alone.

In reality, Golic’s appearance in this ad probably did thousands of guys a favor: it convinced them not to play their Gameboys in the dark and risk vision damage, and it also encouraged them to masturbate furiously at the thought of a hot, sweaty football orgy. I’d say these are equally important things, wouldn’t you?