A 16-Year-Old Trans Girl Was Stabbed to Death. Anti-Trans Activists Want to Make Sure She’s Misgendered on Her Death Certificate

Yesterday, the trans community was stunned to receive news of the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old trans TikToker Brianna Ghey. Ghey was spending time at Linear Park in Warrington in the UK when two classmates stabbed her to death, presumably for simply being trans and in public.

I see the GC crowd are today “defending women” by insisting that a murdered 16-year-old trans girl be labeled as male on her death certificate — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 13, 2023

I’m absolutely f’ing livid. Trans people are being murdered and yet the media is still biased against us. The state will deadname and put the wrong gender on our death certificates like this poor girl. She deserved better. pic.twitter.com/wrgHfsiWtN — Miabyte🎙️👾🐙🏳️‍⚧️ (@miabyte) February 13, 2023

Something important to remember here is that the outrage we’re seeing over Ghey is tied into her whiteness. Trans girls and women of color, specifically Black trans women, are at higher risk than their white counterparts, and it’s important to keep this in mind when discussing violence against our community.

As a white girl I have to say this …

The grief and rage for that young white girl is profound and deserved

But

We never see this for all the other names. For the poor, the minorities, the excluded, the aged, the trans women of color

Our community is so fractured — Siân Ada (@Estuary_Witch) February 13, 2023

This trans girl was stabbed to death by classmates after enduring years of transphobic bullying. She was just a child. https://t.co/X7SsOvZUTU — Pinko Scum (@kayla_denker) February 12, 2023

Now, “Gender Critical” anti-trans trolls are trying to make sure that Ghey’s death certificate misgenders her.

The transphobic vipers nest on Mumsnet are responding as expected to news of the violent death of trans girl Brianna Ghey 😞 They’re desperate to distance themselves from responsibility that their relentless transphobia and anti-trans lobbying has played any part… 😣 pic.twitter.com/Y3zDjh0HJl — Helen🏳️‍⚧️✊🏻💕 (@mimmymum) February 13, 2023

These are the same people who claim they’re “just asking questions.”

Ah. So the GCs are demonstrating how they’re definitely on the right side of history by *checks notes* celebrating the death of a trans girl. — cadbiral snackbar (he/him) ➐ (@doodle_bobby) February 13, 2023

A 16yo trans girl, Brianna Ghey, has been stabbed to death in Warrington. Allegations are circulating of years of transphobic bullying leading up to this. Horrified. Rest up sis. pic.twitter.com/Vin6gozqFH — Mallory Moore (@Chican3ry) February 12, 2023

Two teens were arrested on suspicion of murder in the violent stabbing death of Brianna Ghey, a 16 year old trans girl. They weren’t born with this hatred, they were taught. In that, the British media is complicit.https://t.co/LPmofRvZHf pic.twitter.com/cItQ62ZfpG — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) February 13, 2023

cn: young trans woman murdered brianna ghey was a 16 year old trans girl. on saturday afternoon she was stabbed to death in a park in culcheth, a village outside of warrington she should have grown up and grown old. may her memory be a blessing 💔 pic.twitter.com/R6dHOG29bp — די ראָזעווע פּאַװע pink peacock (@dirozevepave) February 13, 2023

Now that a 16 year old trans girl has been stabbed to death in a targeted attack by her classmates can we understand that politicians pushing back against “wokeness” is absolute psychopath shit, that the project to exclude and dehumanise us is in fact trying to get us killed — Sophie ✨ From ✨Mars (@sophie_frm_mars) February 13, 2023

