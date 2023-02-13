Crime

A 16-Year-Old Trans Girl Was Stabbed to Death. Anti-Trans Activists Want to Make Sure She’s Misgendered on Her Death Certificate

Yesterday, the trans community was stunned to receive news of the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old trans TikToker Brianna Ghey. Ghey was spending time at Linear Park in Warrington in the UK when two classmates stabbed her to death, presumably for simply being trans and in public.

Something important to remember here is that the outrage we’re seeing over Ghey is tied into her whiteness. Trans girls and women of color, specifically Black trans women, are at higher risk than their white counterparts, and it’s important to keep this in mind when discussing violence against our community.

Now, “Gender Critical” anti-trans trolls are trying to make sure that Ghey’s death certificate misgenders her.

These are the same people who claim they’re “just asking questions.”

To make matters worse, Twitter doesn’t even want us to know about it.

