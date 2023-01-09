Black Queer Love

This Twitter Thread of Black Queer Couples Will Make Your Day

Love is beautiful in all of its forms and on Sunday, singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr wanted to highlight that beauty in Black queer love. Bernarr took to Twitter to start a thread on well-known Black queer couples.

The thread started with Bernarr’s post stating “Can we start a thread of famous or well known black queer couples? I’m tryna see something. I’ll start with Jason and Adair”. Bernarr shouted out the well-known stylist and interior design couple Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis

Bolden is a stylist to the stars, while Curtis is an interior designer to many within the entertainment industry. Under their company, JSN Studio, they’ve worked with everyone from Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Vanessa Hudgens, Trevor Noah, Sabrina Carpenter, Michael B. Jordan, Sanaa Lathan, and more. Not to mention, they have two shows on Netflix Styling Hollywood and Instant Dream Home. 

With Bernarr starting with Bolden and Curtis, others were quick to throw in their favorite Black queer couples. Let’s take a look at some of our faves.

We have the chic and talented acting couple Justice Smith and Nic Ashe. Smith will appear in March’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Ashe just finished his run on the acclaimed series Queen Sugar


The thread took us to church with Bishop O.C. Allen III and First Gentleman Rashad Burgess. The two lead Vision Church in Atlanta, which welcomes everyone from all races, genders, sexual orientations, and backgrounds. The two made history as Ebony Magazine’s first queer couple on their “top 10 Coolest Black Families” in America.


While she remains pretty tightlipped about her relationship, Grammy Award-winning and Oscar nominated rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah and her partner, choreographer and dancer Eboni Nichols, were shown some love.


Next up, Brandon Blackwood and Roberto Johnson. Blackwood took the world by storm as a designer with his signature handbags. His accessories and attire have been worn by Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kim Kardashian, Quinta Brunson, and more. Johnson has been busy as a fashion editor and stylist, whose work can be found in Glamour, The Cut, Vogue, and New York Magazine. This power couple knows how to serve looks and love. 


You know her and you love her. The incomparable Emmy-winning and Golden Globe nominated actress, comedian and TV host Niecy Nash-Betts alongside her talented singer-actress wife Jessica Betts. They’re beautiful and there’s nothing you can do about it.


Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy are ensuring that Black antiques, collectibles, and curiosities stay relevant and carry on the rich history within Black culture through their Brooklyn-based BLK MKT Vintage store. And they look good doing it too. 


Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta is doing all he can to ensure that North Philly has what it needs, while his husband Dr. Matthew Jordan-Miller Kenyatta is busy educating students at the University of Pennsylvania.


While were blessed with so much Black queer love, Bernarr let us know that one day he’ll let us into his world and show off his lover(s). 


But until, then we’ll celebrate that he’s loved and that so many of these Black queer folks are as well. Check out the rest of the thread here.

