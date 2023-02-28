Victoria Monét Has a New Song and an Important Question to Ask: ‘Baby Can We Smoke?’

*photo credit: Victoria Monét via Instagram

Out of the haze comes a new era for singer-songwriter Victoria Monét. The 33-year-old has a new song on the horizon called “Baby Can We Smoke?” and to promote it, she dropped this sickening new photo on social media.

Monét took to Instagram to post a photo of her clad in sapphire blue and sporting platinum blonde locks. The “Jaguar” singer channels 1950s glam in a hotel room in this new photoshoot. A wisp of smoke floats into the air as Monét stares off into the distance, probably wondering about the question she’s asking in her new song, “Baby Can We Smoke?”.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the song to be released, as the caption states that the song will be released on March 24, but the excitement is there. Comments came in from multiple artists voicing their support.

R&B/neo soul singer Kali Uchis dropped a simple “Wow”, while pop/R&B singer JoJo let Monét know it’s “Literally whatever you want”. Parkwood protégé Chloe Bailey chimed in with one word in all caps, “BOMB”. Honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

Monét has been peppering our playlists with honey-tinged vocals and giving representation for Black queer women in R&B for a while now. And while she continued to release her music, she was busy writing for some of your faves as well, most notably Chloe x Halle, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Brandy, and BLACKPINK.

After a string of EPs, Monét added another one to her collection called Jaguar. The album highlighted her brand of R&B in a way that previous EPs didn’t. The project received widespread acclaim for her lyrical prowess and funk infused R&B.

Monét eventually released the singles “F.U.C.K.” and “Coastin’”, along with a remix of the Jaguar tracks “Touch Me” with R&B force Kehlani and “We Might Even Be Falling in Love” with Bryson Tiller, and even came out with a winter holiday album titled A Jaguar Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements. But now, it’s time to make room for her upcoming Jaguar II era, as she calls it.

The GLAAD Media Award nominee will headline her first show, First Night in LA, on March 31 at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. Which more than likely means a live debut of “Baby Can We Smoke?”.

This Jaguar II era couldn’t have come at a better time.