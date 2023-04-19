Wilson Cruz Joins the Cast of Mother of the Bride

Star Trek: Discovery star Wilson Cruz has joined the cast of an upcoming Netflix rom-com, Mother of the Bride. The film will star Brooke Shields and is being helmed by Mean Girls director Mark Waters.

According to Netflix, the cast will also include Chad Michael Murray, Rachael Harris, Sean Teale, Michael McDonald, Miranda Cosgrove, and Benjamin Bratt. Robin Bernheim (The Princess Switch) is writing the screenplay. Although it bears a similar title, it is unlikely the film has any connection to Father of the Bride, the early 90s Steve Martin-led comedy that was recently remade for HBO Max.

Buzzfeed News has reported more details on the casting, though Wilson’s role is still under wraps. Shields will play Lana, a woman who discovers that her daughter Emma (Cosgrove) is getting married. The only problem is that the husband-to-be, RJ (Teale), is the son of Will (Bratt), a man with whom Lana has a sordid history.

The official logline reads, “When Lana’s daughter Emma returns from a year abroad in London, she drops a bombshell on her mother: she’s getting married. On an island. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana discovers that the mystery man who stole her daughter’s heart just so happens to be the son of the man who broke hers years ago.”

Although a release window for Mother of the Bride has not yet been announced, production is reportedly underway.

Out actor Wilson Cruz earned his breakthrough as Ricky Vasquez in the 90s teen drama My So-Called Life, making history from the very start of his career. He is the first openly gay actor to play a gay character on TV. Following the series’ cancellation, Cruz has maintained a lifelong advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

Reflecting on Ricky, he said in a recent interview, “I think it’s undeniable to me that Rickie Vasquez on ‘My So-Called Life’ saved, and continues to save, lives in just 19 episodes. The fact that that show has endured and continues to find an audience almost 30 years later and has the effect it has on queer young people, like it does, will stay with me for my entire life. I set out to build an army of queer young people who know their worth, and I think I can safely say I’ve been able to do that.”

In addition to playing one-half of a gay couple on the USS Discovery, Cruz lends voice talent for the animated comedy The Casagrandes, the party board game 25 Words or Less, and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.