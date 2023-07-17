Celebrity Doll Moments That Were, in a Word, Iconic

If the frenzy surrounding the upcoming Barbie movie has taught us anything, it’s that dolls aren’t just for kids. They help provoke inspiration, creativity, and play in us long after our preschool years are over. And some celebrities are not shy about making that known.

From Todd Haynes making an entire film using Barbies as actors to artists like Greer Lankton drawing from dolls for inspiration, here are some of the most glorious uses of dolls that we’ve ever seen.