Bad Gays

This Provocative Thread About LGBTQ+ Representation Has the Gays Gagging

By

How do you like your queer representation? Personally, I like mine straight up. That means messy, weird, and morally questionable—ideally also with a great sense of fashion and killer one-liners.

But listen, not everybody wants that: if there’s one thing we know, it’s that LGBTQ+ representation isn’t one size fits all. One user found that out the hard way.

Now I know what you’re thinking: both, we can have both. And yes, that’s absolutely true. But it’s also painfully clear at this point that when it comes to delicious, bitchy, flamboyant villainy, nobody does it like us gays.

RELATED

What Does Queer Gen Z Want on TV? Everything Under the Rainbow

INTO asked Gen Zers how they want to see their lives portrayed. And regardless of the genre, authenticity reigns supreme.

So it didn’t take long for this thread to populate with some truly tasty evil gays in the quote tweets.

The past few years have brought us some magnificent queer villains, including Lydia Tár, loveable gay pirates Steed and Blackbeard from “Our Flag Means Death,” the final gays of “The Last of Us,” and the entire cast of “Yellowjackets.”

And of course we’d be remiss if we didn’t include the Ryan Murphy Murder Twink/Evil Dyke Cinematic Universe.

And naturally we have to include the Disney gays. Nobody did villainy quite like they did.

And we can’t forget our favorite “Powerpuff Girls” villain.

Prestige TV has certainly given us a lot to love in the way of dastardly, tortured gays.

And the past few years have provided plenty of amazingly evil, unbelievably hot lesbians to root for. “Killing Eve,” anyone?

Hell, even Annalise Keating was a messy bisexual!

And we can’t forget the OGs, the ones who started it all…

Let’s be real: we can’t get enough. Keep the gay villains coming, people.

As long as they stay…you know…fictional.

Tags: Bad gays, Euphoria, evil gays, Film, Heartstopper, I Care A Lot, Killing Eve, Last of Us, LGBTQ Representation, LGBTQ Search, Our Flag Means Death, Ryan Murphy, TV, Yellowjackets
Read More in You
Why Black and Brown Queer Nightlife is a Necessity
I Love the Nightlife
Why Black and Brown Queer Nightlife is a Necessity
BY Joshua S. Mackey
It’s Not Too Late to Give Trans Kids The Christmas Gift of Their Dreams
Giving
It’s Not Too Late to Give Trans Kids The Christmas Gift of Their Dreams
BY Henry Giardina
How Taking On My Late Father’s Nickname Honors My Queer Identity
Finding Myself
How Taking On My Late Father’s Nickname Honors My Queer Identity
BY Latonya Pennington
The Latest on INTO
The 2nd Annual #GLAADHonors Was Definitely Something to Be Glad About
Star-Studded
The 2nd Annual #GLAADHonors Was Definitely Something to Be Glad About
BY Joshua S. Mackey
What’s the latest with Miley Cyrus?
Music Maven
What’s the latest with Miley Cyrus?
BY INTO
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Jinkx Monsoon Is Bringing Drag to ‘Doctor Who’
From Drag Race to Doctor Who
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Jinkx Monsoon Is Bringing Drag to ‘Doctor Who’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX