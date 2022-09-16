BROCKHAMPTON’s Kevin Abstract Shares Sweet Boyfriend Reveal

Out gay rapper Kevin Abstract is never shy about expressing queer struggle in his lyrics, but today he is sharing queer joy. In an adorable couple photo, Abstract has revealed his boyfriend to be Nick Holiday, stylist and merch designer for Abstract’s band BROCKHAMPTON.

Last week, Abstract first shared a teasing, blurry image of himself kissing a mystery man under a palm tree. The caption read “Me and boyfriend,” and hearts everywhere were melted.

On September 13, Abstract uploaded a clearer photo, showing the two embracing in an elevator.

Holiday and Abstract have known each other since 2015, when Holiday was then 20 and living in Missouri. Abstract had put out a call on Twitter for a merch designer, and sparks flew right away. Holiday traveled to Europe to meet the band for their first international tour, and after his work there, he was incorporated into BROCKHAMPTON’s creative team, designing stage outfits and merch.

“I am not in charge of their individual style, and sometimes I get afraid of that word ‘stylist’ because these dudes are so creative and so good at their job,” Holiday clarified in a profile for Complex. “They are fucking awesome. They show me new stuff every day, too.”

Outside of his work for BROCKHAMPTON, Holiday has created merchandise for Shia LaBeouf’s theater company, Slauson R.C. Theater School, and for Omar Apollo’s Apolonio. He has also designed clothing for Video Store Apparel, a brand co-founded by Abstract and Romil Hemnani, and for his own line, Holiday.

Abstract got his start as a founding member of BROCKHAMPTON in 2010, when he was 14 and met the other members in high school. As a solo artist, his first venture, the 2014 album MTV1987, earned him critical acclaim and coverage in several high profile music blogs. The success of this record led Brockhampton to release their first singles, culminating in their 2017 album trilogy Saturation.

Abstract frequently makes references to his sexuality in his music, being one of the few out rappers with such a big following. In the BROCKHAMPTON song JUNKY, Abstract poses the question, “Why you always rap about bein’ gay?” and answers “’Cause not enough n****s rap and be gay.”