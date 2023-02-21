That's Hot

Did Lukas Gage Just Come Out?

Valentine’s day may be in the past, but we’re seeing a whole lot of couple reveals this week. Rather, possible couple reveals.

Just after Chloë Grace Moretz seemingly went official with longtime girlfriend Kate Harrison, yesterday brought us the news that queer hairstylist (hair artist, to be specific) Chris Appleton might be dating White Lotus star Lukas Gage.

It was one vacation post in particular that got folks talking:

 

Now yes, we know: two hot guys hanging out doesn’t necessarily mean they’re dating. But like…

The heart eye emoji is its own kind of truth, ok?

The news also drops right after audiences got another queer sex scene from Gage in the fourth season of “You.”

We can’t wait to see what Gage does next: personally and professionally.

