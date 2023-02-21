Did Lukas Gage Just Come Out?

Valentine’s day may be in the past, but we’re seeing a whole lot of couple reveals this week. Rather, possible couple reveals.

Just after Chloë Grace Moretz seemingly went official with longtime girlfriend Kate Harrison, yesterday brought us the news that queer hairstylist (hair artist, to be specific) Chris Appleton might be dating White Lotus star Lukas Gage.

It was one vacation post in particular that got folks talking:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

Now yes, we know: two hot guys hanging out doesn’t necessarily mean they’re dating. But like…

The heart eye emoji is its own kind of truth, ok?

The news also drops right after audiences got another queer sex scene from Gage in the fourth season of “You.”

first the rimjob in White Lotus and now this NSFW moment in You…Lukas Gage is single-handedly revolutionizing TV sex scenes. give him an honorary Emmy now pic.twitter.com/PByBS5sdvW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 11, 2023

lukas gage is gay ?????? https://t.co/LNSL9biNdW — 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞 (@arxhiiie) February 21, 2023

We can’t wait to see what Gage does next: personally and professionally.