Riddle Me This

Could a “Straight” Version of Grindr Exist? Twitter Weighs In.

By

Straight people: are they okay? Do they know how to have sex? Are they even real? These are just a few of the tantalizing questions that have been circulating around the queer community since time immemorial. Straight culture is in many ways a baffling thing, and I, for one, will probably never quite understand it.

But that doesn’t stop me from wondering.

I’m not the only one: today on Twitter, the always-excellent poster @itsjacksonbbz posed a question that has folks talking: could straight people ever have their own version of Grindr?

It’s a headscratcher for sure: on the one hand, why wouldn’t they be able to have their own version of a casual hookup app? On the other hand, straight cis men are notorious for ruining everything, so even if such an app did indeed exist, would it self-destruct in precisely three minutes?

All I know is that Twitter had a lot to say about the potential of such an app.

Some are saying that Feeld, which is a dating app for people who already have a primary, could be a contender:

Tinder isn’t making the cut.

The twist? Grindr wanted to make a straight app to launch alongside its main product. Its title? “Blendr.”

It brought users to the question: can straight people develop a true cruising culture?

Somebody said it…

Let’s be real: the straights are simply not mature enough…yet.

Tags: casual sex, dating, dating apps, grindr, hookup, hookup culture, Straight, Straight People, Tinder
Read More
IDMAN’s ‘Hate’ Is a Song You’ll Love
Bop of the Day
IDMAN’s ‘Hate’ Is a Song You’ll Love
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The ACLU Just Tweeted Something Truly Disturbing
Not on Our Bingo Card
The ACLU Just Tweeted Something Truly Disturbing
BY Henry Giardina
Sundance Premiere <i>The Stroll</i> is Essential Trans Cinema
Out of the Celluloid Closet
Sundance Premiere The Stroll is Essential Trans Cinema
BY Juan Barquin
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX