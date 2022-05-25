Say Gay

Zander Moricz Combatted His School’s Restrictions on His Graduation Speech in the Most Creative Way

By

You may have heard about the youngest plaintiff in the lawsuit against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Zander Moricz.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @zandermoricz

The first openly-gay Class President in the history of his school in Pine View School in Sarasota Springs, Florida has spoken out at length against HB 1557. The bill, signed into effect by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on March 28, 2022, purposefully uses vague language to prevent education on sexual orientation and gender identity from educators and third parties. 

And while the bill is targeted towards kindergarten to third grade, the language within the bill makes its reach more extensive and dangerous. With the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” seemingly prevents students from discussing and learning about sexuality in an place that can become a safe space for youth discovering about their identities.

Although Moricz was graduating ahead of HB 1557 going into effect on July 1, 2022, the student was told some disturbing news. If he discussed his engagement in the case against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill or any mention of his activism during his graduation speech, his mic would be cut and the ceremony would be halted. 

So to navigate this ultimatum, Moricz creatively crafted a speech that “says gay” without ever saying it. Check out his speech below.

Naturally, the internet applauded Moricz for his brave and creative stance.

The future is brighter with more queer and trans youth staying true to themselves, their values, and their community. We couldn’t be prouder of this new generation of LGBTQ heroes. 

 

