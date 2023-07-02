Discovering a Queer Kaleidoscope at ‘Wonderland Dreams’

Elijah Central in ‘Wonderland Dreams.’ Photo by Elizabeth Acevedo

In a world where diversity is being challenged, Meade wanted to “create a space for expression and joy,” literally creating an environment that promotes inclusivity. “Normally, you look at a painting on a wall and you are far removed from it. But here, you get to put on these painted costumes and really be inside of the art. And you’ll notice that rainbows are a huge theme throughout the space.”

Pop art and impressionist rainbows reflect the Pride flag’s 45-year legacy, first created by Gilbert Baker and other activists. “D.C. is quite a buttoned-up city, and so embracing my rainbow side is something that required me leaving to be able to find myself. My life as an artist is definitely more colorful. I moved to Los Angeles, where my home is a rainbow funhouse.”