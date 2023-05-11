6 Underrated Queer Reads That Will Blow Your Mind

Pride season is (sort of, nearly) upon us, and that means that it’s time to brush up on your queer lit so you don’t embarrass yourself on Lex! But let’s face it: queer literature is a lot broader than these obligatory Pride lists make it out to be. Like, yes, “Stone Butch Blues” is great, but did you know there were other thinly-veiled fictionalized queer memoirs written before 2009? Because there were!

If you’re in need of a new queer read, we’ve assembled some true bangers for you to read on the beach, in the bathroom, at the club, wherever! It’s none of my business where you read, frankly.