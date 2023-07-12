Britney Spears Reveals Release Date and Cover for Her Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’

Oops, Britney Spears did it again and this time fans will get to read all about it in her new memoir.

The world famous popstar is taking control of her narrative and finally sharing it with the world in her new memoir The Woman in Me. The upcoming book will be released through Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, on October 24. Spears’ tell-all book entered a publishing bidding war in 2022, with Simon & Schuster coming out on top with a reported $15 million deal. Gallery Books describes The Woman in Me as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Emphasis on freedom. Since the end of her conservatorship in 2021, Spears has been living her best “Free Britney” lifestyle. The “Me Against the Music” singer announced her memoir in a post on Instagram revealing the book’s release date and so much more. The post opens up with the words “It’s coming. My story on my terms at last. Are you ready?”

Cue the book cover reveal! The post finishes with a first look at The Woman in Me’s official cover featuring the chart topping pop star topless and in shiny metallic pants with an earnest look that stares into the souls of her future readers.

In April, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram, in a now deleted post, to tell the world that she had been working on a book that was “actually healing and therapeutic.” Sure, a few “strongly worded letters” by unnamed A-list celebrities threatened to delay the book’s release, but that seems to be a thing of the past with Spears’ latest announcement. Various projects have strived to cover Spears’ narrative, from her rise to pop stardom, her mental health challenges, and her infamous conservatorship, such as The New York Times’ documentary Framing Britney Spears and Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears, but the Grammy winner sees them as “nothing more than trash.” Now, she’s telling her story on her own terms.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” said Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, in an interview for People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Spears’ has been leaving crumbs for fans on what she has truly experienced within her career as a recording artist, but also a person stuck under the thumb of a conservatorship. Spears was placed under a conservatorship, which was overseen by her father James P. Spears, after she was admitted to the hospital twice under a temporary psychiatric assessment ruling in 2008. Spears’ father controlled all aspects of her estate, financial affairs, and personal life until she was released from her conservatorship after a lengthy legal battle concluded with a Los Angeles County judge ruling to terminate it.

Spears’ book’s webpage states that “The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.” Don’t expect any words on her recent slap incident with basketball player Victor Wembanyama’s security guard, but maybe we can learn a bit more about her thoughts on her music being used in a Broadway musical. Either way, fans can expect some boiling hot tea on her rise to stardom and the people who tried to control her life.

Spears will dish on everything when her book is released on October 24.