Chuck Tingle Released a New Hilariously Horny Masterpiece Just in Time for Pride

Just in time for Pride, the Tingler is back with what promises to be yet another side-splitting masterpiece.

Yes, you heard me right: Chuck Tingle, Hugo Award finalist and prolific author of 2023’s horror novel “Camp Damascus” and countless straight-to-Kindle classics such as “Bigfoot Settlers Claim My Butthole” and “Professor T-Rex Teaches Me Gayness” has blessed us with yet another dithyramb to gay delight. And this time, things are about to stop being polite and start getting real.

The newest Tingler, aptly titled “Conservative Pounded By the Realization That the Protest Music He Grew Up On Does Not Actually Support His Current Hateful Ideology” is now officially available on Amazon and all Tingle’s Patreon tiers. And honestly, thank God.

Now what is this latest Tingler all about? Well, in a word, it’s a sort of sentimental education of a character called Senator Porp Gringle. Gringle is a powerful conservative who’s hell-bent on taking away a new healthcare initiative for Unicorns, who he violently hates. But on a casual trip to the local mall, he stumbles across an album by “Anger Against the Machine,” his favorite band as a teen. He’s shocked and appalled to find that the band is, in fact, pro-Unicorn!

And of course it wouldn’t be Chuck Tingle without some pounding.

“This erotic tale is 4,300 words of sizzling human on gay living concept action,” the synopsis reads, “including anal, blowjobs, cream pies, rough sex, and the handsome sentient realization of artistic misinterpretation.”

Well I’m sold. 10 tickets to the Barbie movie and 18 copies of “Conservative Pounded By the Realization That the Protest Music He Grew Up On Does Not Actually Support His Current Hateful Ideology”, please!

