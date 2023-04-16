Did Judy Blume Just Out Herself as a TERF? It’s Complicated

They say blood is thicker than water, but what’s even thicker than blood? Apparently, being in the rare and sacred sisterhood of highly successful children’s book authors.

Yesterday, in a very surprising and heartbreaking turn, The Times published an interview with the legendary author of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” with the leading headline: “Judy Blume: I’m Behind JK Rowling 100 Per Cent.”

Now let’s take a step back, because as damning as this quote sounds, it’s entirely possible that it was taken out of context. The UK paper has been a famous forum in recent years for TERF-y op-eds, so we wouldn’t put it past them to twist Blume’s words into something they weren’t meant to be.

Feels like when non-British authors do British press they’re going to need to be warned that they will be baited into giving quotes that feel TERF-y, even if that’s not their intention. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 16, 2023

That said…it’s not looking great for the children’s book author who just last year spoke out against anti-LGBTQ+ book bans in America.

The fact that the Times story is behind a paywall means that most readers won’t get the full story until it’s too late.

Okay, after reading this pull quote, I was REALLY disappointed (of course, the article is behind a paywall), so I was worried that one of my biggest childhood influences might be a TERF.

But from what Judy Blume ACTUALLY said, it feels like she just doesn't know the whole story. https://t.co/5YROXJHjJz pic.twitter.com/7Xa4cjmeZR — KatiMae 🦄🌈💖 (@adorkablekati) April 16, 2023

Having read a paywall-free version of the article, I can confirm that Blume’s words were definitely taken out of context. She doesn’t address trans rights or trans issues, and the “agreement” specified is around online harassment. Blume explains that she’s 100% against book bans and loves Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer,” also known as the most banned book in the US.

Judy Blume remains a real one https://t.co/y1TvODKzCu — 🎃Ghost Maggie 🎃 (@maggieserota) April 16, 2023

That being said, it’s still not fantastic.

Non-paywalled. Definitely bad faith effort by the reporter but still not great. https://t.co/9y7XqTjsqw — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 16, 2023

And people are, quite understandably, having big feelings about it.

1. Fuck Judy Blume

2. I hope the movie flops



Really not surprised given her recent comments on Roald Dahl. https://t.co/suyEpqbcD6 — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) April 16, 2023

Anyway here's an archive link of Blume saying she supports JKR and is behind her 100%…because JKR is a fucking fash transphobe https://t.co/qtIpIjww8w



This one is… Painful. Loved her books as a kid and like so many other girls they made me feel normal. https://t.co/5KL7AwlPXZ — Shepherd (@NeolithicSheep) April 16, 2023

Not great. V. disappointing. I hope Blume clarifies. And fuck the British press.



And also if @peacock fucks up the "Summer Sisters" adaptation then that is absolutely unforgivable. https://t.co/d1TXkG9aMu — Cherise Threewitt (@crazyreesie) April 16, 2023

UPDATE: Judy Blume has responded and (thankfully!) made it known that she is 100% on our side.