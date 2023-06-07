ICYMI: Elliot Page and Kate Mara Were in a Poly Relationship

Oscar nominee Elliot Page’s new book Pageboy: A Memoir is out on shelves everywhere and readers get an inside scoop at the relationships Page made, including at least one polyamorous one with another star.

Page’s memoir dives into his relationship with his body image and gender in an industry that focuses on placing everyone within the binary. The Canadian actor’s latest book also dives into the development of his queerness and the relationships he makes along the way. Pageboy details his relationship with actress Kate Mara, who he dated in 2014, while Mara was dating actor Max Minghella.

“The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara,” wrote Page. “She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella.”

According to Page’s account, Minghella was supportive of Mara dating Page. The Umbrella Academy actor also recounted that Mara stated that she “never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can.”

Page added that the relationship took place right after he came out as gay and how it was of exploration for him.

“[The relationship] was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” wrote Page. “I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available.”

While the two ultimately did not end up together, Mara is married to Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell and Page was previously married to choreographer/dancer Emma Portner. However, the two remain close friends. Mara publicly congratulated Page when he came out as trans and will join Page on one his book tour dates in Los Angeles.

“I think the love and care that we have for each other is its own special thing,” wrote Page. “Separate from the intimacy that I write about.”

Additionally, Page talks about his sexual relationship with bisexual actress Olivia Thirlby from their time on the set of Juno. He discussed how he “was taken aback” the moment he saw the actress and discussed their chemistry. He also talked about his two-year relationship with a closeted actor, what the experience taught him, and how he vowed to never to create a connection like that again.

“Feeling hidden was far too painful. That was impossible and not a sustainable relationship at all. And it taught me that I was not gonna do that again.”

Pageboy: A Memoir is out now.