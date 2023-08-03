Where to Start with Classic LGBTQ+ Fiction

Black queer literary titan James Baldwin’s 1956 novel is a classic expat love story: when two tortured queer men meet in Paris, they try to unpack their feelings about gayness, bisexuality, and masculinity while trying—and sometimes succeeding—to pierce the layer of internalized homophobia that’s defined their lives for too long.

If you end up loving this novel, follow it up with Go Tell It On the Mountain, Baldwin’s book about Harlem in the 30s, and The Devil Finds Work, a collection of his film criticism.