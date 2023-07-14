12 LGBTQ+ Comics You Must Read on WEBTOON

While superhero comic book adaptations have long dominated multiplexes worldwide, shows based on webtoons, AKA online comics, have started to do the same back home now on the small screen.

Huge Netflix hits like Hellbound and All Of Us Are Dead, along with newer shows such as Bloodhounds and Black Knight, all originated on the South Korean WEBTOON platform, which is designed for easy scrolling on your phone.

This accessibility has helped ensure that the success of webtoons is no longer limited to just South Korea. More and more international creators are now bringing their voice to the platform, and “voice” really is the key word here as WEBTOON is creator-led and creator-driven.

Naturally, this means that many LGBTQ+ comic book creators who struggle to find an outlet elsewhere have gravitated towards WEBTOON, crafting distinctly queer stories that are far more personal than anything you might find elsewhere, on or offline.

With endless options to choose from, we’ve pored through the archives to find you some of the best LGBTQ+ comics available to read right now on WEBTOON, including mammoth hits along with a few hidden gems that speak to different experiences across our community. And no, we didn’t count Heartstopper, because you really need to hand your gay card back in if Alice Oseman’s comics have somehow passed you by.