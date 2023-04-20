12 Sexy, Brilliant Queer Shorts from BFI Flare 2023

Swim

Best known for outstanding turn in It’s a Sin, Omari Douglas’s latest work see’s him taking the plunge in Michael Gamarano Singleton’s short film Swim. The short follows two swimmers who make a friendly connection during their weekly pool sessions. There’s an inherent homoeroticism that comes with men in speedos that might lead you to think this short only has one thing on its mind, and while this might initially seem the case, the actors’ cute and awkward chemistry take the short in a much different direction. However, it’s when they dry off that the real drama occurs and Swim becomes a painfully accurate reminder of just how closedminded people can be when faced with the authentic self-expression of others.