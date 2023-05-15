5 Charlize Theron Action Films That Prove She’d Win a Fight Against Megyn Kelly Over Drag Queens

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly wants to fight Oscar-winning actress and action star Charlize Theron over the action star’s support of drag artists. But Theron can win any fight against Kelly and she has the film portfolio to prove it.

At the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon earlier this month, 3Charlize Theron, who played Kelly in the film Bombshell, had plenty to say against opponents of drag artists, specifically that she would “f— anybody up who’s like trying to f— with anything with you guys.”

new! ✨ charlize theron during her participation today (07), in the program "drag isn't dangerous". pic.twitter.com/VsxGme5VQv — charlize theron daily (@dailytheron) May 7, 2023

Well, Kelly didn’t appreciate Theron’s words and on Friday, Kelly accepted Theron’s challenge by stating on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, “Why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f— me up, because I’m 100% against her on this.”

Kelly’s comments join the larger attack on the art form of drag and the drag artist community, the very thing that the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon is fighting against. The podcast host’s language and thinking aligns with the ideologies that fuel anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. And with the ACLU tracking 474 anti-LGBTQ+ bills and counting, Kelly’s thoughts add fuel to this anti-LGBTQ+ fire.

But Kelly said what she said and she made an interesting proposition, especially when you consider that Theron has trained in mixed martial arts for many years. Whereas Kelly has gone on record about not exercising at all, but we do know she’s trained herself to spew hate on her shows. Needless to say, Kelly isn’t going to win a fight against Theron anytime soon. But if there’s any doubt about it, here are five films that show off Theron’s action star skills and prove why she’ll win a fight against Kelly.