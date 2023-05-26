A24’s Latest ‘Mother Mary’ Casting Announcement Proves It’s the Queerest Movie Studio

A24 continues to be that it’s the queerest major movie studio and the casting announcements for Mother Mary prove it.

Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer recently closed a deal to star in A24’s upcoming pop melodrama Mother Mary, Deadline reported on Thursday. The forthcoming film centers around the relationship between a fictional musician, played by Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, and an iconic fashion designer, played by Emmy winner Michaela Coel. Sources told Deadline that Schafer is expected to play Coel’s assistant.

The internet was thrown into a frenzy after A24’s initial casting announcement for Mother Mary revealed that Hathaway and Coel would lead the cast. The announcement also highlighted that super producer and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff and British pop star Charli XCX would write and produce original songs for the film.

This film is getting queerer by the minute. Additionally, each featured actor has had some pretty queer acting credits, as of late. Hathaway just dazzled Sundance Film Festival audiences in the sapphic, tension-filled Eileen alongside Thomasin McKenzie. Coel joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Aneka, a Dora Milaje warrior and romantic partner to Dora Milaje general Ayo.

Schafer became a household name starring opposite of Zendaya in the A24-produced melodrama Euphoria. The actress plays the character Jules, a young, trans woman who befriends Zendaya’s Rue, ultimately becoming her love interest. Recently, Schafer was announced to star in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Tigris Snow, sister to film’s main character Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).

While a release date for Mother Mary hasn’t been announced, everything about this movie is giving mother — literally. Filming will take place in Germany, where Hathaway, Coel, and Schafer’s powers will soon combine.