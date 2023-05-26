Mother

A24’s Latest ‘Mother Mary’ Casting Announcement Proves It’s the Queerest Movie Studio

By

A24 continues to be that it’s the queerest major movie studio and the casting announcements for Mother Mary prove it. 

Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer recently closed a deal to star in A24’s upcoming pop melodrama Mother Mary, Deadline reported on Thursday. The forthcoming film centers around the relationship between a fictional musician, played by Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, and an iconic fashion designer, played by Emmy winner Michaela Coel. Sources told Deadline that Schafer is expected to play Coel’s assistant. 

The internet was thrown into a frenzy after A24’s initial casting announcement for Mother Mary revealed that Hathaway and Coel would lead the cast. The announcement also highlighted that super producer and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff and British pop star Charli XCX would write and produce original songs for the film. 

This film is getting queerer by the minute. Additionally, each featured actor has had some pretty queer acting credits, as of late. Hathaway just dazzled Sundance Film Festival audiences in the sapphic, tension-filled Eileen alongside Thomasin McKenzie. Coel joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Aneka, a Dora Milaje warrior and romantic partner to Dora Milaje general Ayo. 

Schafer became a household name starring opposite of Zendaya in the A24-produced melodrama Euphoria. The actress plays the character Jules, a young, trans woman who befriends Zendaya’s Rue, ultimately becoming her love interest. Recently, Schafer was announced to star in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Tigris Snow, sister to film’s main character Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). 

While a release date for Mother Mary hasn’t been announced, everything about this movie is giving mother — literally. Filming will take place in Germany, where Hathaway, Coel, and Schafer’s powers will soon combine. 

RELATED

Anne Hathaway’s Eileen is Sexy and Gay, But It Could Be Gayer
Tags: A24, Anna Hathaway, Hunter Schafer, Michaela Coel, mother, Mother Mary
Read More in Film
Barbie Feels the Cold Approach of Death in the New <i>Barbie</i> Trailer
Existential Barbie
Barbie Feels the Cold Approach of Death in the New Barbie Trailer
BY Johnny Levanier
Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson Shine in the Trailer for ‘The Color Purple’
Queering Film
Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson Shine in the Trailer for ‘The Color Purple’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Joaquin Phoenix To Star in Todd Haynes’ Upcoming Gay Romance
Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up
Joaquin Phoenix To Star in Todd Haynes’ Upcoming Gay Romance
BY Henry Giardina
The Latest on INTO
Sis is Bringing the Trans Revolution to Center Stage
25 Under 25
Sis is Bringing the Trans Revolution to Center Stage
BY Charlie Grey
Into It / Not Into It: ‘Side’ as Its Own Sexual Category (Ft. Kandy Muse)
Into / Not Into It
Into It / Not Into It: ‘Side’ as Its Own Sexual Category (Ft. Kandy Muse)
BY Ian Kumamoto
EXCLUSIVE First Look: <i>A Transparent Musical</i>
Theater
EXCLUSIVE First Look: A Transparent Musical
BY Matthew Wexler
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX