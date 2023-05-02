Beau is Aroused?

Ari Aster Fans are Rediscovering the Director’s Hilariously Horny Dick Drawings

By

Director Ari Aster has done it again with Beau is Afraid—a movie so honest, so real, so completely about the specificities of my life that quite honestly, I may take him to court and demand royalties. Without spoiling the film, I will say that it’s about a man and his anxiety. But more than that, it’s about every Jewish boy’s struggle to come to terms with his two greatest enemies: his mother, and his penis. Quite frankly, it was the movie we needed. It’s got shofars, Patti LuPone, and a color palette that would send Wes Anderson running for the hills. I loved it.

RELATED

Makoto Shinkai’s Anime Film ‘Suzume’ Almost Had a Queer Romance

But that’s not what we’re here to discuss today. On Reddit—quickly becoming the last refuse of horny, weird, intelligent people as Twitter further succumbs to the darkness of Lord Sauron—Ari Aster fans brought to light some of the auteur’s early sketches from the days when he was still making weird short films. And they all feature penises.

The drawings date from 2012, the year after Aster’s short film Beau—which would get expanded into the masterpiece known as Beau is Afraid—was making the festival rounds. The drawings themselves seem very in line with the Beau is Afraid universe, in which dicks (and balls) are seen as horrifying instruments of self-destruction. I mean…where’s the lie?

Somebody make this into wallpaper, and I will 100% purchase it.

A dick with sharp teeth and spider legs? I wouldn’t put anything past my personal king of modern cinema. It’s always inspiring to know that there are filmmakers out there who can harness the power of imagination to create work that terrifies, arouses, and delights.

Tags: Ari Aster, Art, Beau 2011, Beau is Afraid, Beau is Afraid queer, dick doodles, Drawings, erotic art, Explicit, Jewish, Joaquin Phoenix, mommy issues, Patti LuPone
