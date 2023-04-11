Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani Team Up in the Teaser Trailer for ‘The Marvels’

Carol Danvers a.k.a Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) a.k.a Ms Marvel, and Monica Rambeau a.k.a Photon (Teyonah Parris) all return for another intergalactic, high-flying adventure in The Marvels.

In the new trailer, the three superheroes are intertwined through the use of their powers, causing them to exchange places each time they use their abilities. Needless to say, this causes a whole host of problems that have to be resolved in order for their normalcy to return. But what’s normal when you can create hard light constructs, shoot energy beams from your hands, or fly?

The trio must figure out how to stop swapping places when they use their powers, all while thwarting intergalactic baddies. All in a day’s work, right?

Alongside, Larson, Parris, and Vellani are Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury (Secret Invasion), Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur as Kamala Khan’s brother Aamir, mother Muneeba, and father Yusuf (Ms. Marvel). Additionally, Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) and Park Seo-joon (Parasite) in undisclosed roles, but by the looks of it, Ashton will be a villain and Seo-joon might be an ally.

Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision), the film is a direct sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. Storylines from the ends of WandaVision and Ms. Marvel will also tie into this film. Not to mention, this will be the third MCU property to shake up the cosmos in the Marvel’s phase 5. The others are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters on May 5, and Secret Invasion, which premieres on Disney+ on June 21.

Since the release of Captain Marvel, fans have speculated about the character’s sexuality. While the relationship between Danvers and Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana lynch, appeared to have queer undertones, the film’s creators clarified that their connection was simply platonic. They also stated that their story was “about [friendship] and self discovery”. But there’s nothing queerer than discovering that you have romantic feelings for your best friend.

While we do have queer characters in the MCU, like Phastos, Loki, Aneka, Ayo, Valkyrie, and Korg, you’ll have to wait and see if any more queer characters pop up in this Captain Marvel sequel.

The Marvels premieres in theaters on November 10.