‘Cassandro’ Trailer Shows Gael García Bernal Make Out With Bad Bunny and Raúl Castillo

Gael García Bernal is putting on wrestling gear, with a full beat as he becomes Cassandro.

Yesterday, the internet became more fabulous with the launch of Cassandro’s first trailer. The film follows Saúl Armendáriz (Bernal), a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, Texas, who creates the persona of “Cassandro” and upends the macho wrestling world he dives headfirst into. With the right moves and a fierce flair, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre” experiences international stardom that changes his life when he transforms into Cassandro. 

Academy Award-winner Roger Ross Williams directs this upcoming Prime Video film and critics are already applauding Bernal’s acting talent.

But he’s not alone on the silver screen. He’ll be joined by Raúl Castillo, Roberta Colindrez, Perla de la Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Mexican wrestling star El Hijo del Santo, and reggaetón sensation Bad Bunny. Honestly, seeing Bernal, Castillo, and Bad Bunny in one film is enough to make us all feral. Not to mention, if you have a wrestling kink, well, this might be the film for you.

This isn’t the first time Bernal has given audiences man-on-man action. He famously had a threesome in 2001’s Y Tú Mamá Y También with Élite’s Maribel Verdú and real-life bestie Diego Luna. Castillo has swam in the rainbow waters as well, going gay-for-pay in the HBO series Looking alongside Jonathan Groff, Russell Tovey, and Murray Bartlett, and again in The Inspection with Jeremy Pope. And then there’s El Conejo Malo himself, who recreated the infamous threeway VMA kiss between Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera during his own MTV VMA performance.

Bad Bunny Has Big Feelings About His First Onscreen Gay Kiss

Now, all three will be on-screen together and judging by the trailer, Bernal is getting hot and heavy with both Castillo and Bad Bunny. Dreams do come true and fans are living for this film’s trailer. 

Grab your wrestling singlet and your makeup, we’re watching Cassandro on September 22. 

