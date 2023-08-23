‘Cassandro’ Trailer Shows Gael García Bernal Make Out With Bad Bunny and Raúl Castillo

Gael García Bernal is putting on wrestling gear, with a full beat as he becomes Cassandro.

Yesterday, the internet became more fabulous with the launch of Cassandro’s first trailer. The film follows Saúl Armendáriz (Bernal), a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, Texas, who creates the persona of “Cassandro” and upends the macho wrestling world he dives headfirst into. With the right moves and a fierce flair, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre” experiences international stardom that changes his life when he transforms into Cassandro.

Academy Award-winner Roger Ross Williams directs this upcoming Prime Video film and critics are already applauding Bernal’s acting talent.

But he’s not alone on the silver screen. He’ll be joined by Raúl Castillo, Roberta Colindrez, Perla de la Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Mexican wrestling star El Hijo del Santo, and reggaetón sensation Bad Bunny. Honestly, seeing Bernal, Castillo, and Bad Bunny in one film is enough to make us all feral. Not to mention, if you have a wrestling kink, well, this might be the film for you.

Gael García Bernal. Bad Bunny. Raúl Castillo. In a gay biopic set in the 1980s about wrestling. We will be SAT https://t.co/vd5ASGEiWU — A (@verucasaltamish) August 23, 2023

This isn’t the first time Bernal has given audiences man-on-man action. He famously had a threesome in 2001’s Y Tú Mamá Y También with Élite’s Maribel Verdú and real-life bestie Diego Luna. Castillo has swam in the rainbow waters as well, going gay-for-pay in the HBO series Looking alongside Jonathan Groff, Russell Tovey, and Murray Bartlett, and again in The Inspection with Jeremy Pope. And then there’s El Conejo Malo himself, who recreated the infamous threeway VMA kiss between Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera during his own MTV VMA performance.

Now, all three will be on-screen together and judging by the trailer, Bernal is getting hot and heavy with both Castillo and Bad Bunny. Dreams do come true and fans are living for this film’s trailer.

I will be SAT!!!!!!! A gay wrestler and that version of I will survive… absolutely https://t.co/uqHj5RJ1kl — Yshee Black (@ysheeblack) August 22, 2023

Wrestling. Queer rep. Gael Garcia Bernal.



Oh how this speaks to me. Can't wait for this! #Cassandro https://t.co/rBiW5N44a4 — Darryl Griffiths (He/Him) 🏳️‍🌈📽 (@LegallyBOD) August 22, 2023

Grab your wrestling singlet and your makeup, we’re watching Cassandro on September 22.