Medieval Monster Magic

Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed Bring Medieval Magic to ‘Nimona’

By

Netflix just dropped the first trailer to its upcoming animated film Nimona and it’s ready to bring queer monster magic to your TV screen.

Nimona is set in a futuristic medieval world, where there’s good, evil, and nothing in between. Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) believes in upholding all that is good in his society, but when he’s framed for killing Queen Valerin (Lorraine Toussaint), a crime he didn’t commit, he must prove his innocence. His quest to do so forces him into an unlikely partnership with Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous, shapeshifting teen monster who Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with no other choice, Ballister and Nimona team up to clear his name and for Nimona to bring a little chaos to the kingdom they live in. 

Nimona comes from the mind of cartoonist and animation producer ND Stevenson (Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), who originally created Nimona as a graphic novel. His National Book Award-nominated and New York Times best-selling graphic novel will be brought to life with the help of directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Additionally, joining Moretz, Ahmed, and Toussaint in the medieval madness, is an all star cast including Eugene Lee Yang (Try Guys), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story), Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Indya Moore (Pose), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise), Julio Torres (Los Espookys), and Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live),

Nimona joins the ranks of other animated properties, giving audiences all the queer storytelling they need and throws in a little bit of mayhem on top for fun. 

Nimona premieres on Netflix on June 30.

Tags: Animation, Cartoon, Chloe Grace Moretz, Eugene Lee Yang, Netflix, Nimona, Riz Ahmed
