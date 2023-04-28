Evil Dead Rise Has the Trans Representation We Needed

Evil Dead Rise released over the weekend to unleash its particular brand of gross-out comedy and jump scares onto a new audience. But queer viewers were treated to an altogether different surprise. The film features the franchise’s first trans character—but more importantly, a trans character playing the gullible idiot in a horror movie.

The fifth cinematic installment of the Evil Dead franchise transports the demons out of the woods and into the city. Evil Dead Rise follows siblings Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), Kassie (Nell Fisher), and Danny—played by out trans actor Morgan Davies—who must battle their mother Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) when she becomes possessed.

Evil Dead Rise synopsis of trans person wanting to be a successful DJ at any cost including causing demonic possession — lemáine🩸 (@studiolemaine) April 22, 2023

The horrors that ensue are all pretty much Danny’s fault. Early on in the film, the siblings discover a trove of buried artifacts, including phonograph recordings of the “Naturom Demonto.” Despite the obviously sinister nature of the artifacts (the book is bound in skin), Danny, an aspiring DJ, plays the record—no questions asked. In the process, he summons a demon into their apartment building, cursing his entire family.

Queer viewers are living for the chaos of trans stupidity unleashed.

One point I'll give EVIL DEAD RISE: we, the trans community, were long overdue for Trans Moron representation. Just the biggest transgender dumb dumb who fucks shit up for everyone. It was a blessing.



I am not being nearly as sarcastic as this probably reads. https://t.co/s0jKkSVVqx pic.twitter.com/2R7ElK3wJq — A.B. Allen (@A_B_Allen) April 22, 2023

no way the teen in evil dead rise is played by a trans actor. stupid idiot representation MATTERS!! 🫶 — gabriel 🏴‍☠️ (@blackeyedfire) April 23, 2023

“As a trans woman, i can attest evil dead rise was realistic: the annoying trans brother would absolutely fuck everyone over,” wrote one viewer. “It’s giving cis, and that’s gender affirming, so go forth, brother.”

honestly astonished that nobody's rly talking about the fact that the only major male character in evil dead rise is played by a trans man — úlfheðinn (@ennuiimpossible) April 22, 2023

Not only does the trans character get to play the horror movie moron, the film also does not make a big deal over Danny’s gender identity. He is incorporated into the script like any other character, and in the lead up to the release, the studio did not make a big to-do out of casting a trans actor.

really appreciate Evil Dead Rise for featuring a trans actor without making a whole announcement patting themselves on the back and generating clickbait headlines for controversy and publicity. they just gave him the job and let him crush it, more of this please — 🌱 Lyra (RDM) on 5.0 (@ShinDarkeyes) April 25, 2023

So proud to see a trans dude play a main character in Evil Dead Rise 💖💖 he's portrayed like any other boy, it makes me so happy. — lil theyfab (@zebulonmurphy) April 22, 2023

While horror movies like Psycho, Sleepaway Camp, and Silence of the Lambs have long had a messy history with trans representation, Evil Dead Rise offers a refreshing take on trans characters. It shows that there are more options beyond hero, tragic victim, or perverted villain—trans characters can also just be dumb. Here’s hoping Danny is the first in a wave of trans himbos to come.