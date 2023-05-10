Jenna Ortega Continues Her Scream Queen Reign With ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Doesn’t matter if you do or don’t say his name three times, Beetlejuice 2 is on its way and it’s bringing scream queen Jenna Ortega with it.

As reported by Variety, Beetlejuice 2 is set to premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024 starring franchise returners Michael Keaton as the pesky poltergeist and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. Ortega joins the cast as Ryder’s daughter. Produced by Warner Brothers, the sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton film will compete at the box office on the same day as Marvel’s Blade, starring Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth.

While details on plot lines haven’t been revealed, the script was penned by Wednesday writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Additionally, Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, will produce the sequel, with filming starting on May 10 in London.

The original film focused on a recently deceased married couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) vexed by the new family (Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones as the parents and Ryder as their daughter) who moved into the home they previously owned. The ghostly couple call on the services of Beetlejuice, a naughty apparition from the Netherworld, who vows to assist his fellow ghosts by haunting the home’s new inhabitants.

The film was a critical and commercial success, garnering $74.7 million at the box office and it also inspired both an animated follow-up series and a Tony Award nominated Broadway play of the same name. Now, a new generation of moviegoers will be exposed to Beetlejuice and Ortega will be the bridge for them to do so.

Since appearing in The CW’s Jane the Virgin, Ortega has been steadily building up her acting portfolio, especially in horror films and TV. From roles in the Netflix properties You, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Wednesday, and most recently the Scream franchise, Ortega is the Gen Z scream queen. And while Beetlejuice 2 is more of a campy, supernatural film, Ortega’s deadpan delivery and interest in more macabre work makes her a prime candidate to carry on the Beetlejuice legacy.

Beetlejuice 2 premieres in theaters on September 6, 2024.