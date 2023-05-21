Joaquin Phoenix To Star in Todd Haynes’ Upcoming Gay Romance

Hold onto your funderpants people, because Joaquin Phoenix is set to officially play gay in a new Todd Haynes film.

Joaquin Phoenix will star in Todd Haynes’ next film.



Haynes describes it as “a love story between two men” set in the 1930s.



“It's a project that Joaquin brought to me. This is, I believe, his first gay role. I am very excited about this project!”



(https://t.co/coKSX7dE5o) pic.twitter.com/lw7BZ5SaVt — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 21, 2023

The 1930s-set period film will tell “a love story between men,” a project which Phoenix brought to Haynes. And quite frankly, that’s all I need to know. Take my money!

The gays are already calling it the male answer to Carol.

Get in gurls, we're doing Boy Carol. I hope they call it Harold. https://t.co/fI7LQN93R5 — Brandon (@blgtylr) May 21, 2023

he def asked for Rooney's advice and she said ''listen if you wanna be gay in a period setting then Todd Haynes is your man'' https://t.co/YfbVdJ1yHv — Nafss (@nafss_1998) May 21, 2023

But is the film Phoenix’s “first” gay performance? Not by a long shot.

What was 2012’s The Master if not a deeply homoerotic love story between Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman?

And we can’t forget his other extremely homoerotic turns in To Die For and The Immigrant, where he plays characters who worship iconic women. And honestly, if you don’t see Her as a queer film, I don’t know what to tell you.

Still, it’s a deeper plunge into the queerosphere than we’ve come to expect from the eclectic star of Joker: Folie à Deux.

Straight actors of a certain age have decided it’s time to go on a journey. https://t.co/NE0T3oSSKv — Saeed, Or The Other One (@theferocity) May 21, 2023

Some fans are even remembering the time they almost made Brokeback Mountain starring Phoenix and Josh Harnett as Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar…

see now his lover should be played by josh hartnett because remember they were cast in brokeback mountain together but it didn't happen…. https://t.co/fHo6YGIqF7 — ri | SUCC 4 SPOILERS (@hosseiri) May 21, 2023

Whatever this movie turns out to be, we are 1000% here for it.

screaming and crying rn actually https://t.co/5xNVLB0T24 — Arun Indika (@ArunIndika) May 21, 2023