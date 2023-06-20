Dropping the Towel

Luca Guadagnino’s New Film Stars Zendaya and Some Very Thirsty Sauna Scenes

By

It’s been a minute since we’ve had a sexy gay tennis drama on the order of Personal Best. But leave it to Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All director Luca Guadagnino to make tennis gay again.

The Italian filmmaker’s new opus, Challengers, features Zendaya in a very steamy devil’s threesome scenario, a la The Talented Mr. Ripley. At least, that’s what it’s giving in the freshly-dropped trailer.

In Challengers, Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan, a rising tennis star who gets involved with two colleagues (Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist) in a steamy situation that quickly gets quite gay, and quite out of hand. The story, spanning years, sees Duncan getting injured, marrying one of the boys, and becoming a coach. But clearly all is not well, and something is definitely amiss. The Comfort of Strangers, anyone?

One thing is clear: the gays will be in attendance when the film drops this fall.

Will there be full frontal? Personally, I’m counting on it.

If we know anything about Luca, it’s that he loves a long, hard, gay stare. And then a hard pivot to a peach tree during the one sex scene!

All holes will be put to good use this fall. And no that’s not the tagline, but maybe it should be?

