Our Favorite Queer Content at This Year’s Tribeca Film Festival

New York City’s famed Tribeca Film Festival is here and there’s plenty of queer content to check out.

From June 7-18, filmmakers, writers, actors, video game developers, and content creators will make their way to the “Big Apple” for the Tribeca Film Festival. The two-week affair focuses on the work of emerging and established creatives, behind and in front of the camera. Since its inception in 2002, Tribeca has been seen as a preeminent space to premiere the work of some of the brightest filmmakers. Now, Tribeca has expanded to incorporate films, TV shows, immersive events, and video games.

Each year, Tribeca boasts over 600 screenings, thousands of attendees, and gives away a collection of juried competitive awards to independent artists. Celebrating its 21st year, Tribeca has brought together an amazing collection of talent, stories, and events – with many of them focused on queer narratives. This year, 38 different offerings will premiere at Tribeca. LGBTQ+ creatives like Alok Vaid-Menon, Yasmin Finney, Stephanie Hsu, Lachlan Watson, Billy Porter, and more will have their work available for Tribeca attendees to experience.

Here are some of our favorite picks from this year’s LGBTQ+ Tribeca lineup. Check out the rest of the queer offerings in their catalog.