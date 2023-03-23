Rina Sawayama Wants an ‘Eye for an Eye’ in New Song for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Keanu Reeves makes his triumphant return to the John Wick franchise with its fourth film, John Wick: Chapter 4. The high-octane action film shows John Wick (Reeves) no longer on the run, but rather focused on taking down the crime lords of the High Table. The global adventure will bring him to New York, Paris, Berlin, and Osaka where he’ll encounter some of the most dangerous assassins – one of them being pop star Rina Sawayama.

In her debut acting role, Sawayama is doing double duty. She’ll appear on-screen as the deadly warrior Akira, but she’ll also be flexing her pop music muscles. Sawayama fans (and soon-to-be converts) get to hear her eclectic sound in the movie’s ending credits with the song “Eye for an Eye”.

The BRIT Awards nominee took to Instagram to share that, while she’ll also be the assassin of our dreams, she’s a pop star first. Sawayama posted a carousel of photos highlighting her red carpet looks at the film’s premiere, with the last one showing off the ending credits shouting out Sawayama’s song.

“Eye for an Eye” is a powerful rock song perfectly performed by the musical chameleon and penned by Sawayama, Tyler Bates, and glam-pop artist Brasko. Bates, known for his epic film scores for Guardians of the Galaxy, Deadpool 2, and Pearl, also produced all of the film scores for each film within the John Wick franchise.

Sawayama has been heavily promoting her upcoming film and even appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share her experience filming and how she snagged the role. And how did she do that? Through her collection of pop perfection tunes. Her music video for her song “Bad Friend” caused John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski to consider her for the role of Akira.

And we’re glad it did! Sawayama joins Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane, Hiroyuki Sanada, and the late Lance Reddick in the three-hour action epic. While we wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 to premiere, listen to Sawayama’s “Eye for an Eye”.

John Wick: Chapter 4 comes out March 24.